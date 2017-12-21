FabFitFun launches on the Apple TV

Subscription lifestyle service FabFitFun has launched its app for the Apple TV. The app offers the service's original content on your big screen, including tours of the seasonal boxes, HD exercise videos, cooking videos, and more.

There's something for everyone at every level. Meditate today, do pilates and dance tomorrow, or center yourself with a quick yoga session.

Most of the app's content is exclusive to members, but according to TechCrunch, FabFitFun will have a small selection of free content available in January.

With its TV app, FabFitFun is expanding its content selection, including lessons from well known fitness and cooking personalities and outlets. For instance, Silvia Baldini and Pamela Salzman both offer cooking lessons to subscribers, while Rachel Brathen, Exhale Spa, and other offer exclusive fitness videos.

You can grab FabFitFun from the Apple TV App Store now.