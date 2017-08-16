Change is scary. New is unknown. If and when Apple announced Face ID, I expect we'll see a lot of stress and sensationalism. Just like we did with Touch ID.

Apple hasn't even announced Face ID, the rumored facial identity scanner that would join or replace Touch ID, the fingerprint identity scanner, on the next generation of iPhones 8, but already we're seeing a great deal of concern and even fear over how it will and won't work.

Previously, I wrote about why Apple might add or switch to Face ID in iPhone 8:

If Apple can't get Touch ID to work reliably enough beneath the screen and doesn't want to move it to the back, then the company has tied itself into a knot. But knots, as the cliché about lateral thinking goes, can also be cut. Another way to solve authentication with convenience is facial scanning. Not the junky 2D scanning that's been bolted on to other phones to date but 3D scanning that can lock onto even more points of identification than fingerprints provide, within milliseconds, and do in a glance what Touch ID did on contact. That's a hard thing to do, but then fingerprint scanners were junky before Touch ID as well. It often takes a company with the resources, vision, and integration of Apple to push exactly these kinds of solutions forward. Samsung, for example, tried both face scanning and iris scanning in the Galaxy S8, but you had to choose one or the other. That was problematic because one worked better in bright light and the other low light. One was fooled by photos, the other not. For face recognition to be a proper solution, it would have to work in bright light and lowlight and not be fooled by photos. (Just like Touch ID can be spoofed by CSI-grade fake fingerprints, it's possible even good face recognition could still be spoofed by CSI-grade facial constructions.) If Apple could provide just that type of Face ID — one that scans "3D" for the deeper structure and not just the surface pixels and that works in a range of lighting conditions and not just one or the other and triggers in milliseconds so the moment you lift your iPhone, it's already unlocking — then we could have another winner on our hands. Face ID could do for facial identity sensors what Touch ID did for fingerprint identity sensors.

What I didn't do was address the potential stress and sensationalism that would come with such a change. Let's do that now.

Face forced

One of the biggest areas of fear, uncertainty, and doubt surrounding a potential Face ID facial identity scanner is that it will make it easier to law enforcement and government agencies to gain access to our devices.

(That a significant segment of humanity is more concerned about illegal search and seizure by law enforcement agencies than the criminals they're meant to protect us from should embarrass and appall governments around the world, but that's a different editorial for a different day.)

"Easier" is tough to parse, though. We haven't seen the technology, implementation, or interface for Face ID yet.

There was a similar fear when Touch ID was introduced: That someone could wait for you to fall asleep, or incapacitate or restrain you, and then simply touch your finger to the sensor to unlock your phone. if they didn't know which finger(s) (or, humorously, other body part) you'd used for for Touch ID, there was a chance they could trigger Passcode lockdown after repeated failed attempts, but the tendency towards convenience made this unlikely in most cases.

What happens in the real world can always be different than what is later ruled admissible or not in the courts, and illegal search and seized didn't begin or end with Touch ID and won't begin or end with Face ID.

For people who want security, a strong password is available. For those who want convenience, biometrics. Don't want to risk your finger or face being used against you, don't use your finger or face for unlock. (Or disable it when you're going into less trusted regions.)

In a perfect world, Apple would let those who want even more security to require both password and biometrics — and a trusted object like Apple Watch as well. Hopefully Apple is working on that.

Twin tricks

Another source of concern has been twins, triplets, and the ability to distinguish between facial identical people. (Presumably up to, and including, plastic surgery and Mission Impossible-style masks.)

Part of the reason for this is too much Hollywood. The other part is poor implementations of face scanning to date, similar to how we had poor implementations of fingerprint scanning before Touch ID.

Again, it all comes down to the technology Apple uses and how the company uses it. There are all sorts of sensors that could be used, from standard cameras to infrared to laser. There are ways of looking at the image, the underlying structure, specific features, and negative spaces.

We haven't seen Face ID yet so we don't know what Apple will introduce, but technologically it's possible to detect differences, even between twins and other "identical" people. (Because they're not actually identical under all types of scans at all scales.)

Lights, cameras, "selfie"

People have also been concerned about the utility of Face ID at night or in the dark, at angles like when the phone is flat on a table, and when in use, like for authorizing Apple Pay.

All of these concerns are absolutely legitimate, but like with differentiating twins, they're concerns that depend only and entirely on technology and implementation.

Traditional cameras, infrared, and lasers can all handle different types of lighting conditions. The detection systems can handle all kinds of angles. And the interface could, theoretically, lead you through Face ID for Apple Pay the same way it leads you through Touch ID for Apple Pay now.

It's just a matter of everything coming together in the right way. And those are exactly the kinds of problems Apple is uniquely positioned to not only deliver, but set new standards for.

That doesn't guarantee the company will nail it, of course, especially in rev. A. But it means the company has the best chance in the business of nailing it first.

Biometric bias

It's important to remember that biometrics are a convenience. Before Touch ID, many people wouldn't even go to the trouble of using a 4-digit passcode to lock their iPhone. Now, thanks to the convenience, many of them do. It's nowhere nearly as secure as using a long, strong, pseudorandom password for every unlock, but most people won't ever be willing to go through that process daily, much less hundreds of times a day. So, biometrics.

If Apple does indeed introduce Face ID for iPhone 8, I imagine we'll go through all the same stress and sensationalism we went through when Apple introduced Touch ID back in 2013.

We'll see people with CSI-level resources making dummy heads to try to fool it — and it's quite possible they'll succeed in the same way they succeeded with Touch ID. We'll see headlines about how your face can now betray you, and goofy examples of facial contortions recommended to avoid forced scanning. We'll see... everything we typically see whenever Apple introduces any new feature.

And then we'll use it, forget the fuss, and move on. Just like every year.