If you've got a modern iOS device, chances are you're familiar with either (or both) Touch ID and Face ID. The biometric authentication systems are included in many of Apple's products, including the iPhone, iPad, and even a Mac! Now, although the systems are used for the same purpose (giving you convenient, secure access to your Apple device), they're two entirely different technologies with their own sets of pros, cons, usage requirements, etc. It's hard to argue one is better than the other, but it's certainly worth taking a look at what makes each of these biometric authentication systems unique and what makes them the same. Touch ID

If you're reading this article, you probably have at least a passing understanding of Touch ID. Put simply, it's a fingerprint reader that Apple's built into the Home buttons of many of its iOS devices and the keyboard of its MacBook Pro. What is Touch ID? My colleague Rene Ritchie has an excellent article on the ins and outs of Touch ID and I'd encourage you to give it a read. Here's his basic description of Apple's Touch ID technology:

Built right into the Home button on every recent iPhone and iPad, Touch ID uses a highly scratch-resistant sapphire glass lens that protects the assembly and focuses the sensor, and a color-matched steel ring that surrounds it, waiting to detect your finger. When the ring is triggered, the capacitive Touch ID sensor activates and takes what's effectively a high-resolution snapshot of your fingerprint. The fingerprint is compared against what's stored in the secure enclave on the Apple A-series chipset, and if the unique characteristics in the arches, loops, or whorls match, Touch ID releases a "yes" token and you're instantly authenticated and your iPhone or iPad will unlock, your purchase will be authorized, your app will open, etc. If they don't match, Touch ID releases a "no" token and you're kept out.

You can (and should) check out the whole article: Touch ID in iOS: Explained Setting up Touch ID The setup process for Touch ID involves repeatedly tapping your finger on the fingerprint sensor built into the Home button of iOS devices and the keyboard on the MacBook Pro. In my years of using Touch ID, I will say the setup process isn't as elegant as I've found Face ID to be (more on that in a little bit), but with the right tips and tricks you'll be able to get your fingerprint registered. Here's our guide on getting Touch ID set up: How to use Touch ID on your iPhone or iPad Touch ID limitations As I'm sure you've learned yourself, Touch ID isn't perfect. There are some times when it simply fails to register your fingerprint, leaving you madly typing away your long password (you do have a long password, right?) to gain access to your phone. Winter: When the weather outside is frightful, you may choose to wear gloves to protect your hands from the bitter chill. Too bad that means your fingertips are locked away beneath leather, cloth, or some other fabric! Without fingerprints, you're not getting into that phone.

When the weather outside is frightful, you may choose to wear gloves to protect your hands from the bitter chill. Too bad that means your fingertips are locked away beneath leather, cloth, or some other fabric! Without fingerprints, you're not getting into that phone. Cooking: Get some sort of food goop on your fingertips? Erm, wipe it off before you go touching your phone!

Get some sort of food goop on your fingertips? Erm, wipe it off before you go touching your phone! Swimming: Need to read that text while you're taking a break from that Olympic record you just set? Too bad! Find a towel first. This also applies to showering.

Need to read that text while you're taking a break from that Olympic record you just set? Too bad! Find a towel first. This also applies to showering. Sweating: Palmoplantar hyperhidrosis — that's excessive sweating of the hands — might as well be the sworn enemy of Touch ID. By the way, if you're running into issues with Touch ID, check out our troubleshooting guide: Touch ID not working for you? Here's how to fix it! Face ID

Face ID is a newer biometric authentication system from Apple and it's currently only available on iPhone X. You'd be forgiven for not being as familiar with Face ID! Put simply, Face ID uses a complex camera and sensor system to scan your face and then — like a fingerprint — lets you use your face to gain access to your iPhone X. What is Face ID? Once again, my colleague Rene Ritchie expertly breaks down everything you need to know about Face ID:

Face ID works similarly to how Touch ID works but instead of a sensor in the Home button it uses the new TrueDepth camera system on the front of iPhone X. When you first register with Face ID, the TrueDepth camera system takes infrared images of your face. Just like you had to move your finger around for Touch ID, you have to move your face around for Face ID. That way the camera system can capture you from a variety of angles and create a depth map of your face. The resulting data is then sent to the secure enclave where a protected portion of the A11 Bionic chipset's Neural Engine Block transforms it into math.

What's more, he describes how Face ID and Touch ID differ in terms of what biometric data gets stored on your device:

Touch ID throws away the original enrollment images of your fingerprints almost immediately. Face ID keeps the original enrollment images of your face (but crops them as tightly as possible so as not to store background information). That's for convenience. Apple wants to be able to update the neural networks for Face ID without you having to re-register your face each time. This way, the original data can automatically be applied to the new networks and you can simply keep on unlocking your iPhone X.