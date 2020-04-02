Facebook has today announced its new Messenger app for Mac and Windows, which will allow users to make video calls from their desktop. In a blog post it stated:

Today we're launching a Messenger app for macOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world. Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for macOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.

Benefits highlighted by Facebook include a larger screen for video calling compared to the mobile app, easy connection with anyone you are friends with on Facebook (no need for emails or phone numbers), multitasking, notifications, chat sync across mobile and desktop, and of course Dark Mode!

The new App is available from both the Microsoft Store and the Mac App store now. Of course, because this is Facebook messenger, it will also support text chat, just like the mobile version. On macOS, you'll need OS X 10.10.0 or later, Windows users will need Windows 10 version 10240.0 or higher.