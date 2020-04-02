What you need to know
- Facebook has just announced a brand new Messenger app for macOS and Windows.
- It will enable Facebook users to make video calls from a desktop on their computers.
- Facebook says it saw a 100% increase in audio and video calling messenger last month.
Facebook has today announced its new Messenger app for Mac and Windows, which will allow users to make video calls from their desktop. In a blog post it stated:
Today we're launching a Messenger app for macOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.
Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for macOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.
Benefits highlighted by Facebook include a larger screen for video calling compared to the mobile app, easy connection with anyone you are friends with on Facebook (no need for emails or phone numbers), multitasking, notifications, chat sync across mobile and desktop, and of course Dark Mode!
The new App is available from both the Microsoft Store and the Mac App store now. Of course, because this is Facebook messenger, it will also support text chat, just like the mobile version. On macOS, you'll need OS X 10.10.0 or later, Windows users will need Windows 10 version 10240.0 or higher.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
An iPhone 8 still works after spending 2 weeks at the bottom of the Thames
We've heard stories of miraculous watery stories before but this is one of the best.
LG backtracks, says it will add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to some 2018 TVs
After initially saying that only devices from 2019 would be updated, the TV maker has changed its tune.
Zoom apologizes over security and privacy issues and freezes new features
Zoom has issued a public apology over several security and privacy flaws highlighted in its service. It has vowed to freeze new features for 90 days whilst it fixes them.
Get your sweat on in the comfort of your own home with these accessories
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important. If you find yourself wanting to get your workout on in the comfort of your own home, check out our favorite fitness accessories for working out at home.