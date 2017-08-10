Facebook announces Watch video platform for shows and live video

Facebook has announced a new video platform called Watch. Watch offers a place to find shows, both live and on-demand, with personalized recommendations based on your favorite shows, while a Watchlist keeps you up-to-date on the shows you love already. You'll also be able to comment along with shows, and see an episode's comment as you watch.

Watch is personalized to help you discover new shows, organized around what your friends and communities are watching. For example, you'll find sections like "Most Talked About," which highlights shows that spark conversation, "What's Making People Laugh," which includes shows where many people have used the "Haha" reaction, and "What Friends Are Watching," which helps you connect with friends about shows they too are following.

Facebook has already lined up some programming for Watch, including Nas Daily and Kitchen Little. Watch will also feature live sports, such as Major League Baseball's free game of the week. Watch will start rolling out to a limited set of users in the United States, while Facebook plans to bring it to more people "soon."