In its neverending quest to beat Snapchat at its own game, it's been discovered that Facebook is working on a new feature called "Facebook Avatars."
Similar to the Snapchat-owned Bitmoji, Facebook Avatars will allow you to create a cartoon version of yourself, giving you options for customizing your hair, skin, facial characteristics, clothes, etc. Once you've created your Avatar, you'll be able to use it in a variety of ways.
Facebook confirmed that it was working on Avatars shortly after TechCrunch broke the news, saying –
Your Facebook Avatar is a whole new way to express yourself on Facebook. Leave expressive comments with personalized stickers. Use your new avatar stickers in your Messenger group and private chats.
Facebook Avatars is currently in early development, meaning it could be a while before it's released to the public.
I've messed with Bitmoji once before, and while it's not my cup of tea, Snapchat will still have a big upper hand over Facebook's copycat attempt. Along with being integrated into the Snapchat app, you can also share Bitmoji wherever thanks to its plug-in with Gboard.
If you're a Facebook user, are you excited for Facebook Avatars?