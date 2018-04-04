March 13, 2018 - Facebook is about to launch News for its Watch video platform

According to a report by Axios, Facebook is looking to expand its on-demand video platform, Watch, by adding news sometime this year — most likely in the summer.

Campbell Brown, Head of News Partnerships for Facebook, shared this statement about News for Watch when Axios reached out for comment:

Timely news video is the latest step in our strategy to make targeted investments in new types of programming on Facebook Watch... As part of our broader effort to support quality news on Facebook, we plan to meet with a wide-range of potential partners to develop, learn and innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment. Our early conversations have been encouraging, and we're excited about the possibilities ahead.

In addition, Axios' anonymous sources who are supposedly close to the project say that FB is testing different video partnerships with up to 10 news publishers, both legacy and video-first. The testing, which is expected to begin sometime in summer 2018, will run for "at least a year." News content featured on the platform will apparently be required to be three minutes or longer — a bit different than the easily digestible short clips we're used to when it comes to internet news. This is likely an intentional choice, as the social media giant is working to establish itself as a more credible news source after it was widely criticized for enabling the spread of misinformation back in 2017.

As AppleInsider notes, News for Watch may prove itself a worthy competitor against Apple News, which has struggled to maintain both relationships with publishers and a consistent stream of readers in the past. AppleInsider also mentions that Apple has yet to add any news-related shows to its upcoming TV slate, which could make FB's News for Watch a huge plus for individuals who prefer to keep up with current events by watching TV.

January 16, 2018 - Facebook aims to declutter Messenger in 2018

According to a blog post by Facebook's VP of messaging products David Marcus, the social media site has finally admitted that the Messenger app has become "too cluttered," clouding Facebook's fairly new mission to emphasize connectedness. Marcus attributes this to FB's zeal to add new features, and states that this is an issue the team is aiming to address this year:

Over the last two years, we built a lot of capabilities to find the features that continue to set us apart. A lot of them have found their product market fit; some haven't. While we raced to build these new features, the app became too cluttered. Expect to see us invest in massively simplifying and streamlining Messenger this year.

The capabilities added range from group payments to ads to an impressive number of bots and more, all of which pretty much annoyed the heck out of Messenger users and contributed to obscuring the initial intention of the app: to quickly communicate with loved ones and colleagues. However, the company neglected to mention exactly which features it considers to be clutter, or what the de-cluttering process will even entail.

In addition to touching on his goal to streamline Messenger, Marcus also outlined plans to make the app more visual, predicting visual messaging will "fully explode in 2018." This means more video, more gifs, more emoji, more stickers, and faster and more intuitive camera features.

January 10, 2018 - Facebook is getting city-specific with new 'Today In' feature

According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook has just started testing a new locally-focused feature called "Today In" that blends city-specific events, news, and announcements into one convenient tab.

Though right now, the feature is only available in certain cities (New Orleans, Louisiana; Olympia, Washington; Billings, Montana; Binghamton, New York; Peoria, Illinois and Little Rock, Arkansas), the social media site will likely expand it if testing is successful. If you're one of the lucky individuals living in one of the aforementioned test markets, you can access Today In via the Facebook app by tapping the menu button in the bottom right and selecting it from the navigation list that appears.

All of this is being spearheaded by Facebook's News Partnerships team and comes as part of the company's mission to build closer partnerships with local news sources in an effort to combat fake news. It also falls in line with Facebook's mission statement, which they revamped last year: "To give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together."

Though this does feel like a step in the right direction for the social media giant, Facebook still has a way to go before it reaches its purported goal, and, as TechCrunch mentions, the company will almost certainly receive notable backlash from advertisers if it starts prioritizing local events and businesses on a grand scale:

Reading local headlines and finding a band playing a show later sounds like a downright heartening shift in focus from watching Facebook's vast tangle of digital citizens emote endlessly into their algorithmically-curated voids. Unfortunately, dramatically shrinking the scope of the world's biggest social network might not appeal to stockholders and advertisers in quite the same way that it would appeal to users.

If you're able to check out Today In during this testing period, let us know what you think of it in the comments!

December 21, 2017 - You can now use Universal's music in your Facebook videos

In a joint press release today, Facebook and Universal Music Group announced "an unprecedented global, multi-year agreement" that will allow Facebook to use UMG's music catalog for "video and other social experiences" on Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus. That means now you could ostensibly use Universal artists' music in the background of your FB or Insta videos without needing to be concerned about any legal backlash.

Tamara Hrivnak, Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships, Facebook, shared her enthusiasm for the possibilities of the partnership in a statement:

There is a magnetic relationship between music and community building. We are excited to bring that to life on Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger in partnership with UMG. Music lovers, artists and writers will all be right at home as we open up creativity, connection and innovation through music and video.

Though this deal obviously is in part to fend off having to deal with copyright issues, it also seems to be the latest addition to Facebook's recent push for creativity and community building with a special emphasis on video content and allowing public figures to connect with their fans. This comes after the release of the new Facebook for Creators app as well as Facebook's new "Sound Collection" video editing tool. The announcement from the social media giant notes that in the future, functionality will expand beyond just inserting licensed music into your personal projects — users will, at some point, be able to "access to a vast library of music across a series of social features," making Facebook even more of a one-stop internet shop than it's already attempting to be.

December 18, 2017 - Facebook is going to start demoting "engagement bait" in your News Feed

Sick of all of those "LIKE and SHARE for a chance to win a new car!" posts glued to the top of your News Feed? You're in luck — Facebook announced in a blog post today that it will begin demoting "spammy posts on Facebook that goad [users] into interacting with likes, shares, comments" starting this week, whether they were created by an individual user or a Page.

In order cut down on the amount of these annoying pleas, the company trained a machine learning model to detect engagement bait by reviewing and categorizing hundreds of thousands of posts tactics. teams at Facebook have reviewed and categorized hundreds of thousands of posts to inform a machine learning model that can detect different types of engagement bait. In addition, Facebook will also be more proactive in demoting Pages that regularly use engagement bait to get their content to the top of everyone's News Feeds. However, they're not making any cuts right away — the process will take place over the course of several weeks, giving companies due time to adapt to the new rules before they get penalized.

Now, you may be saying, "But what about posts that use likes and shares to get the word out about something important, like a missing person?" Don't worry — Facebook also addressed that issue:

Posts that ask people for help, advice, or recommendations, such as circulating a missing child report, raising money for a cause, or asking for travel tips, will not be adversely impacted by this update.

These demotions are just the latest in Facebook's recent efforts to cultivate a more "authentic" environment, as the company also worked on demoting sensationalized clickbait headlines and low-quality, malicious webpage experiences earlier this year.

December 12, 2017 - Facebook brings augmented reality to Messenger

It seems like augmented reality is everywhere nowadays, and Facebook has taken notice.

This week, the social media juggernaut announced that AR will soon be coming to its Messenger app through a feature called World Effects.

World Effects technology enables you to drop 3D objects into your surroundings to capture and share fun moments with your family and friends. For example, add a 3D heart floating over someone's head and then try panning your phone's camera from side to side. Or use an arrow to point to an exact object or location in a panorama so your friend knows what you're referring to. Or better yet, add a new fun, celebratory robot to an otherwise every-day setting and spice things up a bit. (Hint: be sure to try the robot out with your phone's volume turned up - the robot plays three different kinds of music!) (Facebook)

The new AR features will sport everything from 3D icons to pop-up phrases like "bae" (if you're not sick of that word already, that is), "miss you", and more — and it's safe to say that Facebook will be updating and adding more and more AR features as the weeks move forward, just like any other social media app with filters.

In order to access and add a World Effect, all you need to do is open the Messenger Camera from your inbox or directly from a conversation you were having. Then you can scroll, tap, and adjust your effect to overlay it on your image or video.

We hope you enjoy using these early versions of World Effects in Messenger to bring joy and delight to your communications, especially during this holiday time of year as we reconnect with friends and family and maybe even make new connections. (Facebook)

December 11, 2017 - Facebook's "Ticker" feature is, thankfully, no more

First spotted by a smattering of Facebook users and reported by Ingrid Lunden at TechCrunch, it seems that Facebook has officially axed the Ticker: the creepy feature to the right of your news feed that showed you your friends' recent activity. It included everything from what posts they liked to their comments on others' photos, and was generally seen as both a guilty pleasure and eerily voyeuristic.

The change, like many other recent changes to Facebook's layout, was made quietly. However, users had been reporting the feature's disappearance for many weeks, with one user even creating a thread on FB's Help Community asking how to get it back. About a week ago, a verified member of Facebook's Help team simply responded "This feature is no longer available." The question, as Lunden noted, was then closed to further comments. The reason why Facebook axed the Ticker remains unclear, as has the company has yet to publicly comment.

The Ticker's disappearance is only the latest of Facebook's recent modifications, and more are expected to come as the site continues to shift to reflect its new mission statement: to "give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together."

For more, you can check out TechCrunch's article here.

December 4, 2017 - Facebook's rolling out a new messenger app for kids that parents can monitor

Today in a press release Facebook announced that it's rolling out a preview for its newest standalone app, Messenger Kids. The app was specifically crafted with internet safety in mind and allows parents to remotely monitor and control their kids' chat time, thus securely indoctrinating them into the somehow universally-accepted and all-consuming Facebook culture at the earliest possible age.

The app is aimed at kiddos under the age of 13, and was reportedly developed with guidance from the National PTA, kids themselves, and "over a dozen expert advisors in the areas of child development, online safety, and children's media and technology." Once a child downloads the app to their device, parents can set up a limited profile for the child and then link it to their own Facebook account. After that, kids can start one-on-one or group video chats with parent-approved contacts (grandma, their best friend, etc). When they open the app, it shows them the contacts they're allowed to talk to and which of them are online. They can also send photos, videos and text-based messages to their contacts, who, depending on their age, will receive the messages via their regular Messenger app or Messenger Kids. Like in the regular Messenger app, kids can also decorate their photos or enhance their videos with "a library of kid-appropriate and specially chosen GIFs, frames, stickers, masks, and drawing tools."

Parental controls are located in the main Facebook app in a specifically designated Messenger Kids controls panel. There parents can view each Messenger Kids account they've set up and choose who their children are allowed to contact and receive messages from. They can even sort their kids' contacts into groups. Facebook also assures that the wrong kind of capitalism-based brainwashing won't reach your child:

There are no ads in Messenger Kids and your child's information isn't used for ads. It is free to download and there are no in-app purchases. Messenger Kids is also designed to be compliant with the Children's Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA).

You can download the app preview starting today, though it's only available in the United States for iPhone, iPad, and and iPod Touch. The actual app will be released sometime in the coming months.

Messenger Kids - Free - Download now

November 17, 2017 - Share your talents with Facebook for Creators

Facebook announced yesterday that it has launched what is essentially a new version of Facebook called Facebook for Creators, designed specifically for those who "love making videos to share [their] passion and talents with the rest of the world." It was built to help users who make video content to grow their community and online presence as well as give them more tools to create. There's even a separate app — Facebook Creator — that has all sorts of cool features that will assist you in capturing and sharing videos and interacting with your fans.

Facebook Creator - Free - Download now

Here's what you can do with Facebook Creator:

Create and broadcast video: You can create and livestream video directly from Facebook — it's like your one-stop shop for getting your message out there.

You can create and livestream video directly from Facebook — it's like your one-stop shop for getting your message out there. Personalize your broadcasts: Using the new Creative Kit, users can now amp up their live broadcasts with customizable intros, outros, stickers, and frames.

Using the new Creative Kit, users can now amp up their live broadcasts with customizable intros, outros, stickers, and frames. Manage your comments and messages: With Facebook Creator's Community Tab, you can manage all your comments from both Facebook and Instagram as well as all your messages from Messenger in a single unified inbox, making interacting with your fans and moderating your content easier than ever.

With Facebook Creator's Community Tab, you can manage all your comments from both Facebook and Instagram as well as all your messages from Messenger in a single unified inbox, making interacting with your fans and moderating your content easier than ever. Keep tabs on your presence: Facebook Creator helps you gain insight into your reach, allowing you easy access to information about your Page, audience, and video performance.

Facebook Creator helps you gain insight into your reach, allowing you easy access to information about your Page, audience, and video performance. Cross-post: After you've filmed a video or broadcast and posted it to your Facebook story, you can then crosspost to other social media like Twitter and Instagram.

After you've filmed a video or broadcast and posted it to your Facebook story, you can then crosspost to other social media like Twitter and Instagram. Get tips and support: Facebook Creator have Learn and Support sections that offer answers to your questions as well as regular tips and tricks to make your content even better. It includes tutorials for things you can incorporate into your work, like 360 video.

Facebook Creator have Learn and Support sections that offer answers to your questions as well as regular tips and tricks to make your content even better. It includes tutorials for things you can incorporate into your work, like 360 video. Explore the content of and get help from other creators: Facebook for Creators is, overall, a community of people who like making things helping one another out and inspiring each other. The Spotlight section of the site and app highlights real creator stories, and the Discover section keeps you abreast of the latest products and creator updates.

Facebook for Creators is, overall, a community of people who like making things helping one another out and inspiring each other. The Spotlight section of the site and app highlights real creator stories, and the Discover section keeps you abreast of the latest products and creator updates. Get early access to new features: Because Facebook for Creators is so new, Facebook will be testing a ton of new features as it grows to help make it even better. If you join the Creators community, you can be considered to receive early access to new products and services as they arise.

If you're interested in joining Facebook for Creators, you can sign up here.

October 27, 2017 - Celebrate Halloween with Facebook

Today in a blog post, Facebook announced that it's adding a few new on-theme features to help you get into the Halloween spirit:

New Effects in Camera, Live and Messenger: Whether you're just broadcasting your Halloween fun with Facebook Live or video calling someone in Facebook Messenger, you can try on dozens of spooky (and cute) masks, frames and stickers.

Whether you're just broadcasting your Halloween fun with Facebook Live or video calling someone in Facebook Messenger, you can try on dozens of spooky (and cute) masks, frames and stickers. Virtual Haunted House: This is an interactive game you play within Facebook's Camera where you act as a trick 'r treater trying to escape a haunted house by hopping up the walls. You control it by turning your head from side to side to change the direction in which you jump. You do this until you mess up and stumble, a bit like in other endless runner games like Temple Run. After playing, you can share your high score with your FB friends and challenge them to beat your record.

This is an interactive game you play within Facebook's Camera where you act as a trick 'r treater trying to escape a haunted house by hopping up the walls. You control it by turning your head from side to side to change the direction in which you jump. You do this until you mess up and stumble, a bit like in other endless runner games like Temple Run. After playing, you can share your high score with your FB friends and challenge them to beat your record. Halloween-themed Backgrounds: If you want to share your favorite ghost story to Facebook but think that maybe your newsfeed isn't creepy enough to do it justice, fear not: Facebook has made it so you can now use spooky backgrounds on your text posts. Just choose them from the same menu you would a normal color background option.

If you want to share your favorite ghost story to Facebook but think that maybe your newsfeed isn't creepy enough to do it justice, fear not: Facebook has made it so you can now use spooky backgrounds on your text posts. Just choose them from the same menu you would a normal color background option. Event Suggestions: In the Events section of both the app and desktop site Facebook will be sending prompts for Halloween events happening near you, so if you don't already have plans you can still join in on the Halloween fun.

October 20, 2017 - PayPal and Facebook unite to launch peer-to-peer payments in Messenger

Online money transfer service PayPal announced today that they've beat Apple to the punch: consumers in the US will now be able to request, send and receive payments using their PayPal account in Facebook Messenger. Prior to today you could use PayPal to shop on Messenger as well as use Messenger to communicate with other PayPal users, but full integration of PayPal as a source for P2P exchanges in Messenger is the largest expansion of PayPal and Facebook's relationship thusfar.

Here's how to use the new P2P feature:

Open Facebook Messenger. Select the thread you'd like to exchange money in. Tap on the blue plus sign icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. Select the green Payments button. Input the amount and what it's for, then select either Request or Pay. Choose PayPal as your funding source. Tap Confirm.

Ta-da! You can now go halfsies on that giant fishbowl margarita (and the cab afterward, because safety).

If you get stuck, PayPal also introduced a customer service bot for Messenger so customers can get account information and support without having to leave the app:

This new PayPal bot for Messenger will enable people to have meaningful customer service interactions, such as resetting passwords, handling account inquiries, and helping with refunds or payment issues so we can help you get what you need and get on with your day.

To chat with the bot, search for PayPal in the search bar and send your query in a message. The bot should reply immediately and assist you with your issue.

October 18, 2017 - Broaden your horizons with Facebook's new Explore Feed feature

Today social media giant Facebook confirmed that it's fully rolling out its latest update: a new feed called the "Explore" feed. Previously only available on the mobile app, the feature has now officially found its way onto the desktop site as well. The Explore feed is a news feed separate from your usual one that allows you to discover new content based on your interests and friends that you may not have normally come across.

On desktop, you can navigate to the Explore feed by clicking on it in the left sidebar (where things like Events and Groups are located). If you're having trouble spotting it, its little icon is a red circle containing a tiny rocket ship. On the Facebook app, you can find it by clicking "More" in the main navigation menu.

The Explore feed isn't just a collection of trending Facebook posts. Instead, it's customized for you — it recommends content based on groups you're a part of, pages you've liked, events you've attended and what's currently popular among your particular group of friends. It's aimed to help you find more stuff you might like so you can keep your newsfeed fresh and interesting (and, as a result, stay logged onto the site longer). Whether you want to troll your feed for more content, peep Instagram stories or order food, you never have to close the app.

October 13, 2017 - You can now order food on Facebook for some reason

According to a press release issued by Facebook's press team today, you can now order takeout or delivery from all your favorite restaurants via Facebook. Given that it has been absorbing features from apps like Snapchat and YouTube, it seems that the social media site has really gone all-in on its attempt to make itself a one-stop shop.

Facebook offers the option to order from a ton of delivery services including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and ChowNow as well as restaurants like Denny's, Five Guys and Panera so you don't have to close the Facebook app to get that breakfast-for-dinner you desire. Here's how it works, according to Facebook's announcement:

Go to the "Order Food" section in the Explore menu. Browse both local and chain food options based on your location. Select "Start Order" when you've found what you're looking for. Order your food however you like. If the restaurant you want to order from offers takeout or delivery with multiple services, you can select which service you'd like to use. For example, if you have an account with Delivery.com, you can easily order with your existing login. If you don't have an account with that service, you can quickly and easily sign up without leaving the Facebook app. Tear into those nighttime pancakes.

The Order Food feature has been in testing since last year, and Facebook has been working on improving it by incorporating feedback it has received from testers regarding functionality and variety. Today it's finally rolling out for iOS, Android and desktop.

October 5, 2017 - Post your Instagram stories directly to Facebook

In 2016, Facebook-owned Instagram added the "Stories" feature - a nearly identical clone of Snapchat's feature of the same name. While it was seen as a bit of a desperate act at the time, people still began flocking to Insta to try it out, and - surprise! - ended up loving it. So much so, in fact, that by springtime 2017, Instagram had added almost as many daily active users to their ranks as Snapchat had in the whole of 2016. In addition, social analytics company Delmodo said in June that engagement with Snapchat stories had declined 50% compared to June of last year.

After that success, Facebook began very pointedly injecting the Stories feature into all of its apps - Facebook in January, WhatsApp in February and Facebook Messenger in March. While WhatsApp didn't fare too badly with approximately 175 million daily users, nobody seemed to be using the Stories feature in the Facebook app. And I mean nobody.

Enter Instagram's new feature: double-posting. After creating a story in Instagram, users can now see the option to post it directly to Facebook. If they choose to do so, the stories appear as a story created within the Facebook app would, with nothing but a little label that says "Instagram" to mark the difference.

The new feature entered testing back in the beginning of September, and is officially rolling out today.

August 10, 2017 - Facebook announces Watch video platform for shows and live video

Facebook has announced a new video platform called Watch. Watch offers a place to find shows, both live and on-demand, with personalized recommendations based on your favorite shows, while a Watchlist keeps you up-to-date on the shows you love already. You'll also be able to comment along with shows, and see an episode's comment as you watch.

Watch is personalized to help you discover new shows, organized around what your friends and communities are watching. For example, you'll find sections like "Most Talked About," which highlights shows that spark conversation, "What's Making People Laugh," which includes shows where many people have used the "Haha" reaction, and "What Friends Are Watching," which helps you connect with friends about shows they too are following.

Facebook has already lined up some programming for Watch, including Nas Daily and Kitchen Little. Watch will also feature live sports, such as Major League Baseball's free game of the week. Watch will start rolling out to a limited set of users in the United States, while Facebook plans to bring it to more people "soon."

April 18, 2017 - Apple Music, Spotify to offer Facebook Messenger chat extensions

It will soon be easier to share songs found on Apple Music over Facebook Messenger. As part of its F8 developer conference, Facebook announced that Apple Music will be a partner for its initial wave of chat extensions, which allow you to easily share content from services with fellow Facebook Messenger users.

There aren't yet any details about how exactly the Apple Music extension will work, but it's likely to be similar to Spotify's chat extension. From MacRumors:

Using the Spotify chat extension, users can search and share Spotify songs, albums, and playlists. Song links will play 30 second clips, with users able to tap on a link to open the Spotify app to listen to a full song.

An exact release date for the extension isn't known at this time. To use the extension, you'll tap the '+' button next to Messenger's compose box, then select Apple Music under Extensions.

On the whole, chat extensions seem to bring similar functionality to Messenger that the Messages app received with iOS 10 and Message Apps. In addition to music sharing, there will also be chat extensions for services like Airbnb, Instacart, Quip, and OpenTable.

March 28, 2017 - Facebook launches 24-hour filter and effect app

The Instagram community has shown us that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day, so in the main Facebook app we're also introducing Facebook Stories, which lets you share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop News Feed. Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won't appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless you post them there, too. To add to your story, tap on the "Your Story" icon in the Stories bar at the top of News Feed. (Connor Hayes, Product Manager)

Starting today, Facebook is officially rolling out its Snapchat/Intagram Stories rip-off (I mean this in the nicest way possible, I just don't think it's necessary for three key social media apps to be copying each other so flippantly... #TWITTERSTORIES #IMCALLINGITRIGHTNOW).

The new feature, which is simply called Facebook Stories, will allow users to customize their photos and videos with different filters, doodles, effects, text, and more, while simultaneously letting them post to a 24-hour platform where people can view their creations for a whole day.

How do I use Facebook Stories?

The new camera icon will be found in the top-left of your Facebook's main news feed. Just like Instagram, you can also swipe to the right on your news feed to open the camera.

How is it similar to other apps like Snapchat and Instagram?

1) Filters

2) Reactive environments

3) 24-hour lifespan

4) Literally looks identical format-wise to Instagram stories

How is it different from other apps like Snapchat and Instagram?

One ability that is totally unique to Facebook Stories is the possibility to turn your 24-hour photos into Prisma-like works of art (although some may argue that Snapchat has done a filter or two like this before).

We're also partnering with brands to create masks for upcoming movies Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Power Rangers, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Wonder Woman… Additionally, we're including guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart. We'll regularly refresh the creative effects in the camera to give you fun new effects to explore. (Connor Hayes, Product Manager)

Where can I find my story once I've posted it?

At the top of your screen: think Instagram bubble format!

When can I start posting?

According to Facebook, the app update should be rolling out for users today.