If you're someone who uses the Facebook mobile app constantly on your iPhone, then the natural peanut butter to that jelly would be downloading Messenger!

Messenger allows users to connect, chat, and keep up to date in more ways than just sending simple text messages and emojis to one another: there are options to have group chats, the ability to make 'phone' calls, chances to play video games through Messenger, and so, so much more.

Here's absolutely everything you need to know about Facebook Messenger!

What's new with Facebook Messenger?

March 21, 2018 - Facebook Messenger's new features make group chats easier than ever

Struggling to manage large group chats now that you can have up to 250 people participating all at once? Facebook announced today in a newsroom post that it's introducing some new, widely-requested features to Messenger to improve your group chatting experience.

Now when you start a group chat, you can have admin privileges — much like you could for original Groups pages before FB put the kibosh on them. If you're an admin, you have the power to approve new members before they join, remove members, and promote members to admin status (or, if you feel the need, demote them). That being said, if you don't want to mess around with admin stuff, you don't have to. According to the post, admin privileges work in the background, so if you don't feel that your chat needs to be controlled so intensely, you can opt out in your group chat's settings. Messenger doesn't force admin privileges upon you either — the admin approval for new members preference is off by default.

In addition to new management options, Facebook Messenger will now also allow you to create a custom joinable link to send to friends you'd like to invite to a chat. If admin approval settings are turned off, once an individual clicks a link they'll be added to the group automatically. However, if approvals are turned on, the admin will still need to approve the request.

All these new features in addition to the features FB added last year like reactions, @mentions, real-time voice and video calling, and group payments have essentially made Messenger a social force in its own right, putting it on par with other popular chat services like Skype.

December 13, 2017 - Facebook brings augmented reality to Messenger

It seems like augmented reality is everywhere nowadays, and Facebook has taken notice.

This week, the social media juggernaut announced that AR will soon be coming to its Messenger app through a feature called World Effects.