Shortly after news broke that millions of Facebook users had their personal information shared and exposed with Cambridge Analytica, people have been in a rush to revoke access from third-party apps to their Facebook accounts.

Deleting apps and websites that have access to your account is fairly straightforward, but in its current form, is a very time-consuming process as Facebook only allows you to delete one app at a time. Thankfully, this is now changing with a bulk removal tool.

Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that it's rolling this feature out to users on its desktop website and mobile apps, and it allows you to select multiple apps and delete them all at once. There's no "select all" button for automatically choosing all apps at once, but this is still a very welcome addition.