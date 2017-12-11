Remember when Facebook first started and you and your friends took the time to obnoxiously poke each other back and forth (and if you're too young to know what I'm taking about, think of it as a less entertaining Snapchat streak that no one actually cared about...)
While Facebook's infamous poke feature never really left, there are now new ways that you can get the attention of your friends and strangers through the social media app, including things like wink, wave, hug, or high-five
When we created the poke, we thought it would be cool to have a feature without any specific purpose. People interpret the poke in many different ways, and we encourage you to come up with your own meanings. (Facebook)
Plenty of people took the original poke notification to be somewhat flirty, while others found it flatout annoying: now the feature is back, but is wrapped up in different packaging!
The new Poke button's placement also makes it easier for accidental Pokes to occur, when you were aiming for the Message button instead, or just browsing through a user's profile. (TechCrunch)
Why did Facebook bring back the poke!? 👉— Stephanie (@peaseymarie) December 7, 2017
I THINK THEY HAVE POKE BACK ON FACEBOOK 🤯— SMIIRK (@smiirkmusic) December 7, 2017
The new Facebook app makes it too easy to poke people. That was supposed to be hard to get to so girls knew you were really thinking about them.— Dave M (@dmm117) December 3, 2017
What do you think?
Are you a big fan of the new hug/high-five feature? Or would you prefer to just ignore the feature altogether?
Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!