Facebook's found itself in an ocean of hot water lately. Following scandals with Cambridge Analytica and being discovered of storing call and text logs for Android users of its Messenger app, it was reported that Facebook was secretly deleting Messenger messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives at the company.

This news didn't sit all that well with a lot of users, and to make good, TechCrunch reports that Facebook will roll out an "unsend" feature to Messenger at some point this year.

We don't know how this will work just yet, but it's likely you'll be given x amount of time to revoke a message that you send so it disappears from you and your recipient's eyes.

Facebook already offers something similar with its Secret Message feature for encrypted chats, as this allows you to set messages to automatically expire after a certain amount of time. Facebook says it's "discussed this feature several times" and that —