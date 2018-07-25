FaceTime is Apple's video and audio calling service. Think of it as a phone that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data connection instead of traditional phone lines. You can use it from any iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac, to call anyone else using any one of those devices. That's what makes FaceTime perfect for seeing and hearing family during the holidays, when you're on the road, keeping grandparents connected to grandkids, making international calls when you have no long-distance plan, getting a second opinion on that jacket while you're out shopping, sharing a show, making a meeting, and much, much more. How to make a FaceTime call on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Whether you're someone who FaceTimes constantly almost every single day, someone who's obsessed with seeing their Memoji, or someone who occasionally uses the feature to connect with friends and family on their adventures in order to check in (or even someone who opens the app once in a blue moon accidentally) knowing the best etiquette for angling your FaceTime conversation is key! Should you use FaceTime in portrait or landscape? How to use Animoji, stickers, and Live Photos in FaceTime on iOS 12

FaceTime starts off using your iPhone phone number and Apple ID email address as the way for other people to reach you. You can add new addresses — for example, a work or school address —and remove them at any time, though, and set any active number or address as your Caller ID. That way, no matter which Apple device you're using to make a FaceTime call, no one will ever be confused about who's calling them. How to enable or disable phone numbers and email address for FaceTime

How to set a caller ID for FaceTime How to deregister an email or phone number associated with iMessage and FaceTime

Whether you're looking to detach your iMessage from your iPad so you can lend it to a friend for the weekend, or you simply no longer want your phone number being used for FaceTime purposes, there's a way to deregister your email or phone number associated with iMessage and FaceTime. How to deregister an email or phone number associated with iMessage

How to deregister an email or phone number associated with FaceTime How to fix iMessage and FaceTime activation issues on macOS

Apple rightfully has a reputation of having its products "just work". And 99% of the time that adage holds true. Until it doesn't. When things do go wrong, Apple's error messages are cryptic, at times offering no obvious clue as to how to remedy them. One such error is the "Authentication Error" message when trying to log into iMessage and FaceTime on your Mac, even if you've successfully logged into iCloud. How to fix iMessage and FaceTime activation issues on macOS How to use the Touch Bar with FaceTime on the MacBook Pro