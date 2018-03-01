Apple is no stranger to partnering with apps to encourage the use of Apple Pay. The company has offered deals on Postmates deliveries, Instacart groceries, and more in an attempt to get more people signed up for the service. The latest offer, however, is inspired by awards season: Apple Pay customers can get $5 off movie tickets if they purchase them through popular ticketing service Fandango.

In order to receive the $5 discount, you need to order two or more movie tickets in a single transaction through either the free Fandango app (which you can download by clicking the link below) or the Fandango website. Once you've selected a movie and showtime, you must enter the promo code "STARPOWER" at checkout and choose Apple Pay as your payment method. You'll then receive $5 off your order's total. Make sure to take advantage of the discount soon, though — it's only available until March 4.

Fandango - Free - Download now

In the email sent out to Apple Pay customers regarding the deal, the company also encouraged getting red-carpet ready for your cinematic outing by using the service to purchase items at Barneys New York and Ulta Beauty (though honestly, if I'm trying to get $5 off movie passes, I'm probably not going to splurge on a $4,000 Valentino dress — but to each their own).

Now, go forth and study up for that Oscar party. And, you know, maybe use that extra $5 to go in halfsies on a bucket of popcorn or something.

