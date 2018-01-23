The Pottermore Team announced yesterday that a new expanded version of its Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them VR experience has offically come to all your favorite VR devices — this time with even more beasts.

A limited version of the experience came out last year, but it was only available to those with Google Daydream VR. The updated version is now available for Google Daydream in addition to HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Gear VR. Not everything changed, however — the new experience shares pretty much exactly the same premise as its predecessor: once you put on your VR headset of choice, you'll get to explore Magizoologist Newt Scamander's magical suitcase as well as the various areas which are home to his beloved beasts. As you're guided by the voice of Newt himself, you can interact with the beasts, feeding them, caring for them, and performing spells using your controller as a wand. Newt will also tell you interesting information about the beast you're currently caring for, essentially giving you a Magizoological speed course.

Famed fantastic beasts featured in the experience include terrifying Graphorns, adorable Bowtruckles, intimidating Occamys, glitter-loving Nifflers, and a "truly spectacular Thunderbird."