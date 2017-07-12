Fantastical for Mac just got a whole lot better with support for some of the things you've been wanting for a long time!

Today, Flexibits is rolling out an update to Fantastical 2 for Mac that adds a bunch of great features we've been asking for, like travel time, viewing attachments, and a more seamless invitation response experience. Version 2.4 is a free update to Fantastical 2 for Mac users. If you have automatic updates turned on, you'll probably see the changes before you even read the rest of this sentence. If you don't have automatic updates turned on, you can manually download the update in the Mac App Store.

There are a lot of great new features in Fantastical 2 that I can't wait to take advantage of, but the one I've been waiting for for a long time is travel time. You can automatically add time to your event based on your travel time and enable a notification to let you know when you should leave for an appointment. Travel time notifications will definitely make it a lot easier for me to work right up until the last minute and still get to my appointments on time.

Another cool addition to the feature lineup is the ability to add attachments to an event. When you set up a meeting and invite others, you can add that to-do list or brainstorming idea before the meeting even starts. If you're going on a road trip, add a map of your points of interest or pictures of the locations you plan to visit as a reminder.

Other great new features include the ability to undo or redo a change. If you accidentally moved an event to a different day, or changed your mind about how long you want a meeting to take, just hit Command + z to undo the change. If you actually do want the event on that different day or want that meeting to be longer, hit Shift + Command + z to redo the change.

If you've connected multiple calendars to Fantastical 2, you've probably noticed that you sometimes get multiple events for the same thing, especially birthdays. In version 2.4, Fantastical will automatically merge identical events from multiple calendars into one spot so it doesn't look like you have competing schedules.

The month view got some user interface changes that look pretty interesting, too. You can switch your overview to show a different number of weeks that are displayed from two to eight weeks. If you want to stay focused on the next couple of weeks, set the overview low. If you want to see what the next couple of months look like, set the overview high.

There have also been a few new features added to support invitations in Google Calendar and Exchange, like options to notify or not notify the sender when you've accepted an invitation, the ability to forward an invitation to other people with Exchange accounts, and more.

If you don't already own Fantastical 2 for Mac ... well, you should. You can download the latest version in the Mac App Store for $49.99, and yes, it's totally worth every penny.