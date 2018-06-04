Series 1, 2, and 3 should all be able to use Walkie Talkie, since they'll all be getting watchOS 5 (sorry, original Apple Watch owners).

With the announcement of watchOS 5 at WWDC 2018 came "Walkie Talkie," a new Apple Watch feature that lets you instantly talk to other Apple Watch users like it's the future or something. Here's what you need to know!

Almost exactly like a classic walkie talkie. The Walkie Talkie app on your Apple Watch will compile a list of your contacts who have Apple Watches and that you call, text, or email often. All you'll have to do it invite them to join you in walkie talkie-ing, and away you go. Tap Talk to do just that, and your contact will hear you in real time.

Let go to listen back (just like a real walkie talkie). You'll get haptic feedback when someone's about to talk to you, and your friends will feel it to when you talk to them.

Once I accept an invite, can that contact talk to me any time?

It certainly seems that way, and those were basically Kevin Lynch's exact words. Though, looking at Apple's preview page, it does look like you can set yourself to unavailable.

Any other questions?

Let us know in the comments below!