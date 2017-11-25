During the Travel Challenge, trainers caught 3 billion Pokémon in a week to unlock Farfetch'd — the Asian regional exclusive — worldwide. But Farfetch'd is only unlocked for 48 hours. That means you have two days to find and catch the best Farfetch'd you can. Here's how!

What's a "Farfetch'd"?

Farfetch'd is a gen 1 Pokémon, first discovered in the Kanto region. According to Bulbapedia:

Farfetch'd resembles a brown duck with a white underbelly. It has a yellow beak and a V-shaped, black marking on its forehead. It has wings as big as its body, which appear to be prehensile enough to substitute for hands. It has yellow legs with webbed feet. Farfetch'd is always seen carrying a leek stalk or spring onion. It carries this sprig in its wings, and sometimes chooses to hold it in its beak or feet instead. Unable to live without its stick, Farfetch'd will defend the stalk with its life. Known uses for the stick include use as a weapon, nesting material, and emergency food source. It is selective about which sticks it will use, and has been known to fight over good ones. Farfetch'd is found in grasslands.

Why haven't we seen Farfetch'd before?

Up until now, Farfetch'd has been the regional exclusive Pokémon for Asia. (Though, even there, it was rare and mostly only found in a few major cities.)

But Farfetch'd is worldwide now?

Almost! Kangaskahn, the Australian regional exclusive Pokémon has taken Farfetch'd place in Asia, while Farfetch'd has spread out across the rest of the world.

How long is Farfetch'd worldwide for?

48 hours.

Starts: 7:51pm ET, November 25, 2017

Ends: ~7:51pm ET, November 27, 2017

Farfetch'd is only worldwide for 2 days, why??????

Farfetch'd was unlocked as part of Pokémon Go's Travel Challenge.

Does Farfetch'd spawn?

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40 m, Farfetch'd will burst onto the scene.

Does Farfetch'd have an increased spawn rate?

Kinda. Like many recent special releases, Pokémon Go surged the spawn rate when Farfetch'd first appeared but have cut back since then.

It's something that happens quite often. Since Pokémon Go can adjust the spawn rate at any time, though, it could spike again as the end draws near.

Should you use a Lucky Egg to catch Farfetch'd?

Yes, if you have one to spare. Since it'll almost certainly be new to your Pokédex, and there's currently a 2x XP reward going on, you'll get a ton of experience points for catching your first Farfetcg'd with a Lucky Egg.

Can you trackFarfetch'd?