Father's day is just around the corner and he deserves the perfect gift. We know it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the world of online shopping. iMore is here to help. We're constantly scouring the internet, testing products, and figuring out our absolute favorite Apple and related products so you can find the perfect gift for the most important man in your life this Father's Day.

Dads deserve the best and the iPhone X is the absolute best iPhone you can buy. It's sleek. It's slim. It's got an edge-to-edge display. He'll love it. It also uses the latest and greatest biometric security with Face ID. The True Depth camera will make all his memories beautiful and brilliant. While you're at it, why not get dad the perfect case to protect his new prized possession? Apple's Leather Folios are eye-catching!

The 64GB Apple TV 4K is the latest and greatest in TV streaming from Apple. It has all the things you love about the third-generation Apple TV, like Siri support and downloadable apps and games, but with ultra-crisp 4K HDR support. Dad will love plopping down on the couch after a long day at the office to watch Dunkirk in 4K.

The name says it all. The third (technically fourth) generation Apple Watch comes with optional LTE connectivity so you can leave your iPhone behind and still enjoy the things you love about Apple Watch. Dad can make calls, send texts, and even stream Apple Music right from his wrist.

It's not the lightest MacBook Apple sells anymore, but starting at $999, it's a solid option. It doesn't have a Retina display, but it does have USB ports. It's the least expensive in the Mac lineup (it's the same price as the iPhone X!) and the most versatile gift for any occasion.

The 128GB Wi-Fi-only 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for reading, drawing, surfing the web, and streaming movies and TV. It's big enough to act as a computer but small enough to take to the coffee shop. Dad can binge-watch his favorite Netflix shows, read the daily news, and sketch out plans for his fantasy Man Cave. The iPad Pro makes everything possible.

Apple's AirPods are unique in that they instantly connect to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more thanks to the W1 chip inside. You can also trigger Siri for a little help with your listening activities and use touch-based gestures to control playback. If dad doesn't like in-ear headphones, try Beats Solo3 for on-ear style or Beats Studio3 for over-the-ear listening.

You know how dad is. He's always yelling at the family to turn off the lights when they leave the room. Money doesn't grow on trees, you know. With Philips Hue smart bulbs, he can control when the lights are on or off, and even set timers to make sure they're off at a certain time of the day. Plus, when he comes home from a hard day's work and the house is dark, he can set a perimeter trigger to turn the lights back on before he even walks in the front door.

An Apple Music subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. With a subscription, you have access to thousands of albums across all genres of music and can download and listen to tunes offline if you're saving your data. There's a free 3-month trial, and after that, it's just $9.99 a month per person or $15.99 for the whole family!

Dad can listen to his favorite classic rock tunes, turn the lights up bright while he's working on his model, and have Siri control playback on his Apple TV with Apple's dedicated speaker. It fills any room with amazing depth and sound without taking up too much space on the countertop. It's the perfect gift for anyone that has a subscription to Apple Music. Now that AirPlay 2 is available, you might just want to get him two!

Does dad fancy himself a photographer? Is he always breaking out the camera for family photos? He'll be much happier if he can use a tripod with his iPhone to take those stunning photos. The Joby GripTight PRO has four different modes — two grip-style modes for selfies and two tabletop tripod modes for getting those wide shots.

Make it through the night and into the next morning with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Thanks to its unique integration, it packs more charging power into less bulk than any other other case, and that's invaluable for a long plane ride or day's travel when you don't have your charger on hand.

