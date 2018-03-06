Thinking of investing in a new automobile sometime soon? Good news: if you purchase a CarPlay-enabled vehicle from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), you may also be eligible to receive six months of Apple Music completely free of charge.

Starting on May 1, 2018, those in the U.S. who purchase a new Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, or Ram vehicle with CarPlay support will also be offered a free six-month subscription to Apple's music streaming service, which usually costs $9.99 per month for an individual plan or $14.99 per month for a family plan. That means you'd be saving approximately $60 — definitely nothing to sneeze at. Especially because with a subscription, you'll be able to access a catalog of 45 million songs — with super high-quality BeatsAudio sound, no less.

The deal is also available (with slightly different terms) in Europe. There, customers who purchase a new Volkswagen with standard CarPlay support will receive the free six months of Apple Music.

In addition to experiencing everything Apple Music has to offer, you'll get all the cool features of CarPlay, including calling, podcast streaming, messaging, customized directions that can help you avoid getting stuck in traffic, and more.

This promotion lasts almost a full year and will end on April 30, 2019, so if you're planning on participating, make sure to do it within that window. Also note that unfortunately, if you're already an Apple Music subscriber, you won't get as much of a reward for buying that new vehicle — you'll only get three free months out of the deal instead. Still not bad, though!

Thoughts?

Are you thinking about taking advantage of FCA's Apple Music promotion? Let us know in the comments below!