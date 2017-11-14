When it comes to picking a case for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus there are a lot of options out there, and depending on your style preferences or lifestyle, you may have trouble finding a case that fits all your needs. The new RhinoShield Mod case is specifically designed to be as versatile as possible, giving you a case that you can change to fit your needs. The Mod Case

The RhinoShield Mod case gets its name because it has a modular design, that lets you change the way it looks and functions by swapping in-and-out different parts. I have been using the RhinoShield Mod case on my iPhone 8 Plus for about three weeks, and I have been impressed with the quality and versatility it has afforded me. What's in the box? What you'll find in the box is one colored frame — black, blue, white, or red — with buttons, one bumper, and one backplate. Right out of the box, the RhinoShield Mod case has two different configurations — bumper case mode and back case mode. Bumper case mode

If you like the protection that a case provides from drops, but you want to keep your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus free of any front or back covers, the bumper case mode is perfect for you. Using the frame and the bumper, you can surround the edge and the corner of your phone with the flexible, yet durable Shockspread that RhinoShield developed itself. It's dropped tested to 11 feet and is military grade certified, meaning you don't have to worry about your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus cracking or breaking when you drop it.

Even though the Mod case frame is flexible enough to make for easy installation, the frame fits surprisingly snug and retains its shape through multiple installations Back case mode

If a bumper isn't your style, the Mod case comes with a plastic backplate that can be clip into the frame instead of the bumper. In back case mode, the RhinoShield Mod case has all the same protection that it does in bumper case mode. It's still drop tested to 11 feet and carries the same military-grade certification, meaning your phone is just as protected. Of course, the plastic covering on the back of your iPhone will ensure the back glass on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus remains scratch and scuff free.

This is the configuration my preference, and I have loved on snug fit of the frame and backplate around my iPhone. I have even dropped my iPhone 8 Plus off my desk a few times in the past couple weeks — which is about a three or four feet high — and my iPhone is as pristine as it was the day I bought it. RhinoShield offers dozens of different backplate designs allowing you to chose how flashy you want your iPhone to look. Check out the backplate designs A photographer's dream

If you weren't already impressed with the modular design of the Mod case and the protection it gives your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, RhinoShield has added the ability to add camera lens to the mod case, making it perfect for all photography enthusiasts. To use a RhinoShield camera lens with the Mod case, you'll need the Lens adapter to be installed on the backplate of the Mod case, so you won't be able to use the lens adapter with just the bumper case. To attach a lens, all you have to do it screw it into the lens adapter on the back of your iPhone, and you're ready to start shooting.

These lenses are a huge improvement to an already fantastic camera on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and will make a photographer happy. Each lens even comes with a little carrying case and covers to protect the front and back glass, meaning every time you take off a RhinoShield lens, you know it's going in a safe place. The lens adapter cost $4.99, and the different lenses range from $24.99 - $59.99. Here's a quick break down of the lenses you can buy right now! Get a camera lens for your RhinoShield Mod case Fisheye Lens

The RhinoShield Fisheye lens is perfect for taking funny selfies or taking up close photos of objects where you want to capture the scenery around you. It's artistic, fun, and is sure to make your Instagram game much stronger. Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle

Macro photography can produce some of the coolest shots, and the Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle from RhinoShield will allow you to get much close to your subject than you can with just the standard iPhone lens. The picture above on the right is a typical picture with the iPhone 8 Plus lens, and the photo on the right is with the RhinoShield Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle. Super Wide Angle

If you want to transform your landscape shots into absolutely stunning photos, the super wide angle lens will allow your iPhone camera to capture more of your surroundings. The Super Wide Angle Lens does cause a slight fisheye effect around the edges.The picture above on the right is a standard picture with the iPhone 8 Plus lens, and the photo on the right is with the RhinoShield Super Wide Angle lens. 0.6X HD Wide Angle