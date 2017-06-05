One of the most requested features in iOS history might become a reality today — Files.app for iPhone and iPad.

You're truly in 2010: iPhone 4.0 wishlist: MobileFinder app:

2011: iOS 5 wishlist: Files.app

2012: iOS 6 wishlist: How Apple could provide direct document access

2013: iOS 7 and my continued, unrequited desire for a Files.app!

2014: iOS 8 wishlist: Files.app + DocumentPicker, because file handling on iPhone and iPad has hit a brick wall

2015: iOS 9 wishlist: Files.app for iOS 9 — because we're halfway there!

Last night:

Ahead of iOS 11, a 'Files' app placeholder entry from Apple appears on the App Store. Requires iOS 11.0 or later 😘 pic.twitter.com/8HAQflHBuI — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017

Today: 😳😍😎