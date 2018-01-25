This is amazing. Apple provided Final Cut Pro, iPads Pro, MacBooks Pro, and RED Raven cameras to a small group of filmmakers so the filmmakers could show what's now possible with the tools available not from studios, but increasingly for everyone. Helping out were Valerie Faris (director of Little Miss Sunshine) and TJ Martin (Oscar award-winning director of Undefeated), as well as Apple Retail Creative Pros.
The filmmakers involved were:
- Krista Amigone, a stay-at-home mom and first time editor
- Celine Gimiprea, a 17-year old from Hollywood High School
- Jean Balest, an instructor with the non-profit group Mobile Film Classroom, which serves to bring filmmaking to underserved youth of LA.
Here's how the filmmakers described the experience:
"The new color and HDR features in FCPX for the first time allow a clean way for filmmakers to approach finishing a movie all in one app without having to learn the traditional extremely complicated and expensive process of turning over a movie for color correction. For the first time, you can shoot, edit, and finish a movie all on your end and have no compromises for how that finished product looks even if you don't have a large finishing budget. This is a huge thing for small video teams, businesses, and independent filmmakers who have been paying tens of thousands of dollars for high end finishing that can now be accomplished for free in Final Cut Pro X, with its simple, powerful, and easy to use tools."
And:
"If you have an idea that you're passionate about and are willing to learn your craft… there is now officially nothing stopping you from making the story in your head look as professional as anything Hollywood can do. Apple is giving artists full control over their stories, and opening up a pathway for new voices to be heard as the world of visual storytelling is now fully democratized. Basically, the workflows used on these movies are true game changers for creative artists."
Apple also has a great feature up on the project:
In Los Angeles on a Saturday morning in November, a crew of 10 students from Hollywood High School, helmed by 17-year-old director Celine Gimpirea, are transforming a corner of the Calgary Cemetery into a movie set. In The Box, a boy slips inside a cardboard box and finds himself transported to other realms. On this well-manicured, impossibly green lawn, among rows of flat, black granite grave-markers, are rows of flat, black camera cases holding DIT stations, iPads and MacBook Pros — the tools that will bring the story to life.
In the documentary La Buena Muerte, produced by instructors from the Mobile Film Classroom, a nonprofit that provides digital media workshops to youth in under-resourced communities, the filmmakers examine mortality and family bonds surrounding the Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday honoring lost loved ones. And in The Dancer, director Krista Amigone channels her background in theater and choreography in New York, her home state, to tell a personal story about a dancer confronting the afterlife.
This stuff used to cost millions and take a studio. Now it costs thousands and takes a team. Hundreds and solo if you're running and gunning it.
I'll say it again: The way you get more power users is by empowering more users.
More like this please, Apple.