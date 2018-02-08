In a world of mobile games that seem to exist for the sole purpose of draining your wallet (and soul) with unrelenting loot boxes, a title like Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is a very welcome addition and a breath of fresh air. This game was first announced last August, and now it's finally available to download for iOS.

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is pretty much what its name suggests. Aside from the cartoony character design that's crazy adorable, this is a very similar experience to playing Final Fantasy XV on consoles. You can explore the game's familiar, vibrant world, battle all sorts of enemies, and experience 10 chapters in which you follow the Chosen King — Noctis — as he tries to reclaim his throne.

The first chapter of the game is free to download, but if you want to experience everything it has to offer, you'll need to pay $20 for the full experience. This seems to be the standard practice for Square Enix; most of its other ports or versions of console games that appear in the App Store seem to be right around that price mark.

That being said, Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition does shrink down the entire main story experience to fit on your iPhone, making the price tag a little more justifiable.

Free - Download Now

Will you be checking Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition out?

Let us know in the comments down below!