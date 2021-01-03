Source: StackCommerce

While smart locks have their uses, we are still going to be carrying metal keys for a while yet. The KeySmart Pro Key Organizer keeps up to 14 keys neatly stacked in aluminum, making them easier to carry. Better still, it has Tile tracking — so you will never lose your keys again. Right now, KeySmart is 28% off MSRP for iMore readers at just $42.99.

KeySmart actually looks like a Swiss Army Knife — the difference is, it contains your keys instead of mini tools. When you need to unlock something, you simply swing out the relevant key.

Rated at 4.2 stars on Amazon, the device also connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Through the companion app, you can see where your keys were last recorded and make KeySmart chime. The same trick works in the other direction.

With a bottle opener and an LED light for seeing keyholes after dark, this organizer does it all.

It's normally $59, but you can get KeySmart today for just $42.99.

Prices subject to change