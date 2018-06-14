These days, there are niche dating sites for everyone. Farmers Only, 420 Singles, Clown Dating — the list goes on. Given that there are tons of people out there who consider their undying love for pups to be one of their dominant personality traits (and also considering the movie-based-on-a-book Must Love Dogs exists), it was only a matter of time until a dating app intended specifically for dog lovers surfaced.

Dig is a dating app for dog owners, as well as people who really love to hang out with people with dogs but don't have a pet of their own. It's mean to connect individuals who prioritize their pup and are sure their relationship won't work if they find someone who doesn't share that enthusiasm. Once you sign up for Dig, you'll be able to view potential paramours (and, of course, their dogs) just as you would in any other dating app: it will show you dog-loving singles nearby daily, allowing you to scroll through their profiles at your leisure. Each profile includes a photo, the name of the person, and, if they've got a dog, the name of their dog as well. Underneath, it will show their location as well as a little biography. If you find someone you feel you may hit it off with, you can contact them. Or, if you prefer to have full control of your romantic adventure, you can also use the app's search features to narrow down your matches by traits as specific as their dog's size.

However, Dig isn't just a straightforward dating app. What sets it apart from other apps of its kind is that it really focuses on the dogs. There's an entire section dedicated specifically to suggesting dog-friendly places for dates in your area so you never have to leave your best friends behind. There's also a "Daily Deals" section where you can learn about dog-related products and businesses, as well as a "Tip or Trick of the Day" section that offers expertise from local vets and trainers. You can even turn on push notifications to receive these tips, so if there's a new dog park opening near you or cool recent info about whether or not dogs can eat avocados, you'll know it.

So, feeling like Dig might be a cool way to meet a like-minded love interest? Just want to meet some friends with dogs you can fawn over? Desperate for a new direction after trying the clown dating thing? You can download the app by tapping the link below. Note that you do have to be 18 to sign up, so if you're underage, you're going to have to stick to finding cool new dogs the old fashioned way: seeing them being walked by their people on the street or playing frisbee at the park and excitedly proclaiming "Dog!"

Dig - Free - Download now

