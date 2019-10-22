What you need to know
- Firefox has a new feature that creates reports of how many trackers have been blocked by the browser.
- You can also use a tool to see how many unsafe passwords may have been used in a data breach.
- Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection was recently turned on by default in the browser for all people.
Mozilla Firefox has been a browser-based around security for awhile. Recently, Enhanced Tracking Protection was turned on by default for all people. Now, people can see how many trackers are blocked by Enhanced Tracking Protection. A new feature within the browser allows people to see free reports that outline the number of third-party and social media trackers blocked by Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection.
The reports from Firefox Privacy Protection include three key types of data that are fully outlined in a blog post by Mozilla.
- See how many times Enhanced Tracking Protection blocks an attempt to tag you with cookies
- Keep up to date on data breaches with Firefox Monitor
- Manage your passwords and synced devices with Firefox Lockwise
Selena Deckelmann, Senior Director of Firefox Engineering at Mozilla, explains that many people are pushed into consenting to allow tracking, "The industry uses dark patterns to push people to 'consent' to an unimaginable amount of data collection. These interfaces are designed to push you to allow tracking your behavior as you browse the web."
You can access the Privacy Protection reports by clicking the shield that appears next to the address bar of the browser or by visiting this page.
Firefox Lockwise also has a new dashboard, making it easier to manage the passwords that you have saved. You can sync your passwords when you use Firefox on Android or iOS.
Secure browsing
Mozilla Firefox is a popular browser with an emphasis on speed and privacy.
