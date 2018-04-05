The critically-acclaimed story-based adventure game Firewatch is headed to the Nintendo Switch! Originally released in February of 2016 for PC, Mac, Linux, and PlayStation 4, Firewatch is the latest announced indie game getting set to debut on the Switch.

Whether you've already played the game or have never heard of Firewatch before, here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch version.

What is Firewatch

Firewatch is a story-based adventure game that has been praised for its superb story-telling, realistic characters, and gorgeous game design since it was first released in 2016.

Firewatch, at its core, is a mystery game set in the Wyoming wilderness. You play as Henry, a man who decided to give the simpler life a try by joining a fire lookout team. Set in 1989, you watch for smoke during an especially hot, dry summer, aided via radio by your supervisor, Delilah. However, something draws you out of your tower and into the woods, where you must explore the unknown wild, making choices that could make or break your relationship with Delilah. What starts as a simple game of watching for forest fires becomes a strange, twisty-turny, mystery-filled rabbit hole with new discoveries at every turn. It's like a book you just can't put down.

If you're looking for more than just a game — an experience — then Firewatch should be at the top of your to-play list. The iMore writers (including me) love it so much, it even made our best games for Mac list.

When will Firewatch be released for the Nintendo Switch?

No exact release date has been announced just yet, but Campo Santo's blog post did suggest they are working on hard at porting the game over.