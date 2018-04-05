The critically-acclaimed story-based adventure game Firewatch is headed to the Nintendo Switch! Originally released in February of 2016 for PC, Mac, Linux, and PlayStation 4, Firewatch is the latest announced indie game getting set to debut on the Switch.
Whether you've already played the game or have never heard of Firewatch before, here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch version.
What is Firewatch
Firewatch is a story-based adventure game that has been praised for its superb story-telling, realistic characters, and gorgeous game design since it was first released in 2016.
Firewatch, at its core, is a mystery game set in the Wyoming wilderness. You play as Henry, a man who decided to give the simpler life a try by joining a fire lookout team. Set in 1989, you watch for smoke during an especially hot, dry summer, aided via radio by your supervisor, Delilah. However, something draws you out of your tower and into the woods, where you must explore the unknown wild, making choices that could make or break your relationship with Delilah. What starts as a simple game of watching for forest fires becomes a strange, twisty-turny, mystery-filled rabbit hole with new discoveries at every turn. It's like a book you just can't put down.
If you're looking for more than just a game — an experience — then Firewatch should be at the top of your to-play list. The iMore writers (including me) love it so much, it even made our best games for Mac list.
When will Firewatch be released for the Nintendo Switch?
No exact release date has been announced just yet, but Campo Santo's blog post did suggest they are working on hard at porting the game over.
"When will it be out? All we can say is "soon!" Reengineering the sprawling meadows and towering trees of Firewatch's wilderness to play perfectly on new hardware is no small engineering task. We've been hard at work stripping much of Firewatch's tech down to the studs and rebuilding it to render the world more quickly, to stream and load faster, and to generally be more responsive. Nearly everyone in the Campo Santo office has a Nintendo Switch (and the rest want one). We know what a good Switch game feels like, and want to make sure Firewatch feels like one too."
It's nice to know that developers love Nintendo's newest console as much as everyone else, and are planning on making the experience of Firewatch just as memorable on the Switch as it was on other platforms
What's different in the Nintendo Switch version of Firewatch?
While plenty of games have been ported to the Switch with no changes at all, lots of other games have been changed to include fun extras for the Nintendo Switch version.
As of right now, nothing official has been announced, but Campo Santo did leave us with a tantalizing tease of info in the blog post
"We're hoping to throw in a couple surprises just for the Switch release."
No idea what those surprises could be, but I'm super excited to find out!
Stay tuned
As more information about Firewatch for the Nintendo Switch becomes avaiable, will be updating this article with new information. Be sure to check back often so you don't miss out on any details!