Because of course the world's first Animoji music video is here!

Animoji use the TrueDepth camera and ARKit frameworks on iPhone X to match your facial movements and expressions to adorable, animated emoji. It's meant to be used to send fun, engaging messages to the people that matter most to you. Of course, it took the internet only half a second to use them for karaoke. And only half a second more to escalate to full-blown music videos.

I asked Dave Wiskus of Airplane Mode, the perpetrator of the Animoji music video, to share his thoughts on the medium:

The song is about not taking yourself too seriously and just allowing yourself to have fun even if you look like an idiot in the process. Animoji seems to capture that same spirit. So we kinda had to.

Fair.

Check out the video and let me know what you think — does Animoji have staying power?