According to Today , the Apple store will be opening "soon" although there's no confirmation exactly when that will be. Apple's website doesn't offer more useful information, but there's a funky animated video to get the hype train up to full speed. Not to mention some wallpapers for your iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

Apple's newest Apple Store to arrive in Singapore will be Apple Marina Bay sands and it's stunning. Not least because it floats on water.

We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we've made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you.

Not content with already building some of the most impressive stores on the planet, Apple has now taken to floating one on water, too. Because why not?

Apple's newest store in Singapore will be housed in a spectacular sphere floating on the waters of Marina Bay, and will be the first Apple store in the world that sits on water.

