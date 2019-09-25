Ever since Apple announced iPad it's been fighting to make MacBook users take it seriously as a productivity device. The arrival of iPad Pro has helped somewhat, but the lack of mouse support was problematic. Now that iPadOS 13.1 fixes that, one company is hoping to be the first to create an iPad Pro keyboard case that also has a trackpad built in. And it's called Libra.

Even though Apple's iPadOS support for mouse input is an accessibility feature that isn't going to stop people from using it as a replacement for touch. With that in mind Libra is designed to bring the best of the MacBook and iPad Pro together, forming something completely new.