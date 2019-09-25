What you need to know
- Libra is a trackpad and keyboard case for iPad Pro.
- It looks like a MacBook Pro. Kinda.
- Backers can pledge their money via Kickstarter now.
Ever since Apple announced iPad it's been fighting to make MacBook users take it seriously as a productivity device. The arrival of iPad Pro has helped somewhat, but the lack of mouse support was problematic. Now that iPadOS 13.1 fixes that, one company is hoping to be the first to create an iPad Pro keyboard case that also has a trackpad built in. And it's called Libra.
Even though Apple's iPadOS support for mouse input is an accessibility feature that isn't going to stop people from using it as a replacement for touch. With that in mind Libra is designed to bring the best of the MacBook and iPad Pro together, forming something completely new.
We have to say that Libra looks pretty impressive. It does resemble a MacBook Pro to a degree – once an iPad Pro is inserted – and it has backlit keys, too. Maker Sentis says that there will be some special iPadOS keys added to the keyboard as well. There will be multiple versions of the keyboard designed for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 as well as the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch models, too.
Right now the only way to get your hands on one of these things is to go the Kickstarter route. Early backers can pick one up for just $89, although that price increases to $109 for those late to the party. Delivery is expected in January of 2020.