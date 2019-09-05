What you need to know
- Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery game on PC.
- It's coming to consoles this year.
- The game focuses on the disappearance of a merchant ship.
- You can purchase it for $20 on Steam.
Around the same time last year, a game called Return of the Obra Dinn delighted gamers on PC. It not only garnered great reviews, but in many ways, it regarded as a modern cult classic. For those of you unfamiliar with the title, Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery adventure based on exploration and logical deduction.
In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out from London for the Orient with over two hundred tons of trade goods. Six months later, it hadn't met its rendezvous point at the Cape of Good Hope and was declared lost at sea.
In 1807, the Obra Dinn drifts into the port at Falmouth with damaged sails and no visible crew. As insurance investigator for the East India Company's London Office, dispatch immediately to Falmouth, finds means to board the ship, and prepares an assessment of damages. However, it turns out to be much more than a simple case.
Yesterday, developer Lucas Pope announced that Return of the Obra Dinn was coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 this fall. It's an absolutely thrilling experience, and we can't wait to experience it again on consoles.
