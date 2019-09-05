Around the same time last year, a game called Return of the Obra Dinn delighted gamers on PC. It not only garnered great reviews, but in many ways, it regarded as a modern cult classic. For those of you unfamiliar with the title, Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery adventure based on exploration and logical deduction.

In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out from London for the Orient with over two hundred tons of trade goods. Six months later, it hadn't met its rendezvous point at the Cape of Good Hope and was declared lost at sea.