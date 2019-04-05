Fitbit and Snap are teaming up to make clock faces on your Versa or Ionic a little more emotive. The two companies have launched a Bitmoji clock face for both Fitbit lines, which can update throughout your day to reflect your activity and, maybe, motivate you to get moving.

The clock face includes more than 50 variations of your Bitmojis, according to Fitbit's press release. Each one is meant to respond to feats you've accomplished or add a bit of motivation to "create healthy habits." According to Fitbit, some of the variations include: