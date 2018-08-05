The Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scale is down to $99.95 on Amazon in both Black and White. The smart scale normally sells for around $130. We shared a deal on it when it dropped to this same price back in early July, but it didn't last long. It probably won't last long this time around, either, so grab one while you can.

It can help you track your weight, lean mass, body fat percentage and more. Each scale can be set up for use with up to eight different users, and each person's stats can remain private to just them. You can pair it with your phone in just a few minutes via Bluetooth, and it automatically syncs with your Fitbit dashboard.

See on Amazon