The Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scale is down to $99.95 on Amazon in both Black and White. We haven't seen a real deal on this smart scale since January and even then it didn't drop this low. It regularly sells for $130 and does not drop from that price.

It can help you track your weight, lean mass, body fat percentage and more. Each scale can be set up for use with up to eight different users, and each person's stats can remain private to just them. You can pair it with your phone in just a few minutes via Bluetooth, and it automatically syncs with your Fitbit dashboard.

See on Amazon