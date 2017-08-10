The Fitbit Charge 2 ships with a very short charging cable. Here are some longer alternatives!

Charging your Fitbit Charge 2 shouldn't be a hassle, but you've probably noticed that the extremely short 21.5-inch cord that comes in the box can make your life a little difficult. When your charging cable is that short, it's hard to find a good place to leave it, while also having your Charge 2 readily available in its charging cradle.

Luckily for you, there are longer cables and other accessories that can help alleviate some of the frustration!

MiDenso Fitbit Charge 2 Cable

If you're craving a longer cable to charge your Fitbit Charge 2 without having to use any extensions or other accessories, the MiDenso Fitbit Charge 2 Cable will serve you well.

With a total cable length of 3.9 feet, the MiDenso cable gives you an extra two feet of length to play around with, meaning you should be able to find a USB port in an accessible place that you can reach more quickly.

The MiDenso Fitbit Charge 2 Cable will cost you about $15 at full price; however, I have seen it on sale for as low as $7.50.

Tusita Fitbit Charge 2 charging cable 2-pack

Why get just one charging cable when you can get two? The Tusita Fitbit Charge 2 charging cable 2-pack not only gives you a cable that's longer than the original, but it also provides you with a backup!

For roughly $7, you'll get two 3.3-foot chargings cables giving you the extra length you need. Plus, You'll also get two screen protectors for your Fitbit Charge 2 helping you keep your screen from getting scratched!

Aresh Fitbit Charge 2 charging stand

Obviously, this isn't just a cable, but the Aresh Fitbit Charge 2 charging stand does give you the extra length plus a convenient way to charge your Fitbit.

The charging stand comes with a 3.3-foot cable, so it's longer than the original. The stand not only acts as a charging stand for your Fitbit, but also includes a slot you can fit your phone into, which is perfect for when you need to download updates to your Charge 2.

The Aresh Fitbit Charge 2 charging stand will run you about $13.

AmazonBasics USB 3.0 extension cable

If you needa lot of extra cable length, the easiest way to get it is to purchase the AmazonBasics USB 3.0 extension cable.

Just plug your charging cable into the USB extension cord and just like that you have an extra 6 feet of length.

It's not the most elegant solution; however, it does provide you with most length for only $10, making it a reasonable answer to the problem.

