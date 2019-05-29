Contactless payment still has plenty of room to grow in the United States, especially when it comes to public transportation. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is launching its One Metro New York (OMNY) program on May 31 to bring contactless payment services to some New York public transit routes, and when it launches, Fitbit Pay will be among the supported services.

When OMNY launches on May 31, you'll be able to use Fitbit Pay on the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa Special Edition, and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition to pay for your fare at select subway lines and MTA buses across the state. These include:

All Staten Island buses.

All stops on the 4, 5, and 6 subway lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Just last week, Google made a similar announcement by saying that Google Pay will also be part of the OMNY pilot program. Google Pay and Fitbit Pay should be identical for how the payment process works, the only difference is that you have your choice of which one you'd like to use.

In regards to Fitbit Pay, specifically, this marks the seventh transit system it's supported at. Others systems in Chicago, Singapore, Sydney, Taiwan, Vancouver, and London.

Fitbit Charge 3 review: Fitbit's best (and smartest) fitness band yet