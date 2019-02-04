Last year's Fitbit Versa was one of the better smartwatches to be released, and now thanks to TechnoBuffalo, we have what's reportedly leaked renders of the yet-to-be-announced Fitbit Versa 2.

Looking at the renders, the Versa 2 looks very similar to last year's first-gen Versa. There's still water resistance up to 50M, a heart-rate sensor on the back, and from what we can tell, the body is identical — save for a few exciting new colors.

Per TechnoBuffalo, the Versa 2 will be available in Silver, Rose Pink, Purple, and Cyan Blue. Silver looks exactly like the Silver Aluminum variant of the Versa we have right now, save for a white band instead of a gray one. The real highlights here are Rose Pink and the downright gorgeous Purple and Cyan Blue.

In regards to any feature or spec changes, we aren't entirely sure yet. The first Versa lacked GPS, but with the Ionic still being pushed as the company's flagship smartwatch, it seems unlikely that the Versa 2 will change anything on those fronts. One possible change is Fitbit Pay being available on all models and not just a Special Edition the way the current Versa is handled, but that's purely speculation at this point.

And then again, it could be possible that this isn't the Versa 2 and just new colors being added to the existing Versa lineup. We aren't sure at this point, but I'm certainly crossing my fingers for a Versa 2.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to a second-gen Versa? Let us know in the comments below!

