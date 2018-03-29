Fitbit's been making fitness-trackers for over a decade, but it just started diving into the world of smartwatches over the last few months with the release of the Ionic and Versa . Both of the watches run Fitbit's custom smartwatch platform – Fitbit OS – but each is targeted at very different demographics.

The Ionic and Versa are two excellent wearables, but to ensure you buy the one that's best for you, let's take a look at each one's strengths and weaknesses.

What's different

Without a doubt, the thing that separates the Versa and Ionic the most from each other is their design.

The Versa is Fitbit's best-looking smartwatch to-date, and it draws a lot of inspiration from both the Apple Watch and Pebble Time. Fitbit chose a squircle shape for Versa's body, and this gives it a very clean and minimalistic design that looks right at home whether you're at the gym or attending a formal dinner.

Along with the good looks, the Versa is also designed to fit and be comfortable on just about anyone's wrist. Versa is incredibly comfy to wear, and it practically disappears from your mind once you put it on thanks to how lightweight it is.

The Ionic feels just as good to wear, but its design pales in comparison when placed next to the Versa. While the Versa is sleek and fashion-forward, the Ionic has a sporty aesthetic that certainly won't appeal to everyone. It can be dressed up with a leather or metal watch band to look a touch classier, but even so, the Versa has a much more appealing and flexible design.

As different as the Versa and Ionic look, both are built incredibly well.

However, while the Ionic may not be as stylish as the Versa, it is the more powerful smartwatch. One big advantage it has is built-in GPS. When you go running with the Ionic, it can map your route without having to be connected to your phone. The Versa can record a route of where you run/walk, too, but it requires a constant connection to your phone in order to do so.

The lack of built-in GPS isn't necessarily a deal-breaker for the Versa, but its presence on the Ionic does make it a watch that allows you to leave your phone behind while going for a run and still being able to record as much data as possible.

Something else the Ionic has over the Versa (at least the base model) is NFC. This allows you to make contactless payments using Fitbit Pay at stores that accept them, and while you can technically get a Versa that supports this, you'll need to spend an extra $30 for the Special Edition if you live in the U.S. and want this added functionality.

Last but not least, let's talk battery life. After wearing the Fitbit Ionic since mid-January, I've regularly gotten 4-5 days of use on a single charge. Fitbit claims the Versa is capable of similar endurance, but in my experience, I saw closer to 2 to 2 1/2 days before needing to top up. You could likely extend this to 3 days or more depending on how you use the watch, and while that's not bad, the Ionic is still the smartwatch battery champ.

What's the same