According to an article by Angelica LaVito at CNBC, today brokerage and investment banking firm Stifel downgraded fitness tracker company Fitbit's stock rating to "sell," causing shares of the company to plunge as much as approximately 8.5 percent.

This rating has officially dragged Fitbit's year-to-date loss to around 15.5 percent — not much of a surprise considering the performance of its products in the past handful of months. It seems fitness trackers are struggling to stay afloat on the ever-growing sea of smart watches, especially since Apple Watch has recently made great strides in regards to health tracking.

Jim Duffy, analyst at Stifel, shared his thoughts on Fitbit's recent lack of profitability in a note: