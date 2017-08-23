Charge and play your Nintendo Switch at the same time with these fantastic stands and docks!

When you've got your Switch in the dock and connected to the TV, your game time is perfect. You can grind your mats for hours without worrying about battery drain. But if you're playing in tablet mode, you've got to add some recharge time. Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't think about where the charging port is located when designing the Switch in tabletop mode.

If you want to be able to play while you're charging your Nintendo Switch, check out these excellent stands and docks!

Hori Compact Playstand for Nintendo Switch

HORI's Compact Playstand raises the Switch up off the ground with a cutout for the charging cable so you can keep your game going while it's juicing up. Plus, the stand collapses down flat so you can take it on the go without it taking up too much space.

The HORI Compact Playstand even has multiple viewing angles, 30, 50, and 60 degrees, giving you plenty of options to find a comfortable angle for even the longest gaming sessions. This officially licensed by Nintendo stand will cost you around $19.

Nyko Power Pak with stand

Tired of your Nintendo Switch running out of power? The Nyko Power Pak with stand can help you game longer and more comfortably!

The Nyko Power Pak with stand is a 5,000mAh battery pack that you clip onto the Switch, sort of like a battery case. It charges up your Switch when the power runs low, and you can turn the juice on and off as you please. There are LED indicator lights at the bottom to let you know your charging status. It also has a built-in kickstand, since the Power Pak actually covers the Switch's kickstand.

It costs $39.99 (cheapest battery pack for Switch so far), and will be available in August 31st.

Nyko Portable Docking Kit

Looking for a Nintendo Switch dock that isn't so bulky? Look no further than the Nyko Portable Docking Kit.

It's a significantly smaller stand for connecting your Switch to a TV. You can toss it in your bag and take it to your friends house and just connect with the included HDMI cable. The USB-C/AC adapter lets you charge your Switch while it's connected to the TV, just like the official Dock, only much smaller and easier to carry around.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on one quite yet, as It's coming this October; however, you can pre-order one on Amazon for $44.99!

Moko Nintendo Switch Stand

If you're looking for a well-constructed and minimalist stand for your Nintendo Switch, the Moko Nintendo Switch Stand will likely appeal to you.

The brushed aluminum finish makes the stand look and feel like a well-constructed device. The hole in the back of the stand is perfect for holding cables out of the way so they don't get in the way of your screen, or get tangled up into a ball while you're playing.

You can get the Moko Nintendo Switch Stand in black, silver, or gold for only $16.99 and it has 210 degrees of movement, meaning you should be able to find the perfect viewing angle in tablet mode.

iVAPO tripod Nintendo Switch stand

The iVAPO tripod Nintendo Switch stand kind of looks like an artist's easel, with three points of contact, it's a very stable stand.

The rubberized feet help prevent the VAPO tripod Nintendo Switch stand from sliding around on your table or desk, and is raised just enough off the surface to give you the ability to charge and play at the same time. The iVAPO tripod Nintendo Switch stand costs roughly $30, but I have seen it on sale for just $10 before, so keep an eye out for that red slash!

Which stand or dock do you use for your Nintendo Switch?

Let us know in the comment below!