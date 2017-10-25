The iPhone X is upon us, but is it worth it at this point?

With the impending release of the iPhone X, many folks are going to be burning the midnight oil to pre-order the divisive device. It's Apple's first phone with an OLED screen, and it boasts the impressive "Bionic" chip and a camera set that's sure to wow any phone user (iPhone or otherwise).

Whoop-dee-doo. Here are five reason to skip it.

1. Android's looking great this year

Hear me out. I SAID HEAR ME OUT.

While the iPhone X boasts Apple's most impressive specs yet, there are some top-notch Android phones this year that boast an even more impressive spec sheet, with more features and there's a wider selection. If you're not loving the iterative iPhone 8 and really aren't sure about the X, then take a look at what Android has to offer.

Phones run the gamut from the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 to a more budget-friendly lineup that still wows, including the OnePlus 5 and Moto Z2 Play.

Point is, you have choices. Don't just opt for the iPhone X because you feel like you have to stay iPhone.

2. That price tag

Even with its updated screen and great camera, the iPhone X is still way too expensive for what it is at $1000. The biggest issue is that Apple hasn't tried out a phone like this before, so to value it so highly before anyone's had the chance to see if it's worth it is wrong (in my eyes).

You're better off opting for the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus if you want this year's iPhone. They're still wonderfully impressive phones, and you might as well wait and see if this "premium" iPhone is a dud or not.

3. The Notch

That notch, that notch, that f#$!ing notch. Say what you want, but I think it looks dumb as hell. When we have other phone companies nailing screen-to-bezel ratio right now (like Samsung and LG), Apple decides to try and differentiate its phone with an interruption. Not cool, Apple.

Go ahead, defend it, but if you pick up an iPhone X and turn on your screen, your eyes will always be drawn to that speaker first.

4. Face ID

I have the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the facial recognition feature on it sucks. Now, I know Apple has been working with dot projection and really trying to perfect the technology, but the lack of fingerprint sensor is just a slap in the face. Why would you do away with a good thing? Last year it was the headphone jack and this year it's one of the most convenient features to ever grace a smartphone.

Plus, with all the rumors lately surrounding Apple's difficulty with Face ID and perhaps even rolling back requirements in order to improve production, I don't trust it. And I'm going to guess that the majority of people who buy the iPhone X will use the passcode to unlock and forget Face ID was ever a terrible, terrible thing.

5. It's not worth it to upgrade yet

Still rocking an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus? Yeah, it's been a couple years, but these handsets are still pretty great for what they are. They may not boast Apple's latest chipset or the phenomenal iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cameras, but they run iOS 11 just fine and will likely see iOS 12 next year. If yours is still working just fine and you don't really need to upgrade, then wait. Next year is sure to blow the pants off of this year.

If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, then you really ought to wait. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus aren't much different, and the iPhone X hasn't proven itself yet. Wait and see what the coming year holds for Apple and then make your decision to upgrade or not. Your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus is honestly probably good to go for another couple years anyway.

How about you?

Will you be skipping the iPhone X or are you going head-first down the notchy rabbit hole? Sound off in the comments below!