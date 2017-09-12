Missed the Apple event? Never fear! Here are five awesome things we learned at the iPhone X event.

Apple Watch Series 3? Portrait mode selfies? iPHONE X?!

There's a lot that was revealed September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, but here are five super interesting things that piqued our Apple-loving interest.

Portrait Lighting is a game-changer

When Portrait Mode was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus, mobile photographers and professional photographers alike were impressed with the feature's capabilities. Fast-forward to this year, and we get a glimpse at Portrait Lighting.

Essentially, Portrait Lighting will adjust lighting in real time to get better light for your portrait photos. You can even swipe to pick different lighting effects while composing the picture!

The benefit to this? More control of your photos and the ability to take breathtaking portraiture that could rival even the most pricey DSLRs.

Cellular capabilities, meet Apple Watch

Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring, Banana Phooooooone (Some Youtube Video from like, 1,000 years ago)

If you're wondering what that ringing sound may be, no, it's not your iPhone and no, it's not your iPad and no, it's not your MacBook and no, it's not your banana phone, so what could it possibly be?

Could it be your brand new Apple Watch Series 3 that now has cellular capabilities?

Could it be that the cellular feature on the new Apple Watch uses what's called an eSIM card—a card that's one-hundredth the size of an original SIM—that works great to allow data transfer over the air, and that Apple specifically mentioned that you will be able to do the following with the new model?

Make and receive calls using the same number as your iPhone

Send and receive text messages without your iPhone

Use the Maps app for directions without your iPhone

Find my Friends switches to your Apple Watch when you don't have your phone

Chat apps like WeChat and Snapchat work without your iPhone

Stream Apple Music on your wrist without your iPhone

Siri regains its features

Wild, wild wireless charging

Welcome to the wild world of wireless charging, where we're able to wirelessly ooh and ahh in wonderment at Apple's new AirPower wireless charging mat!

AirPower is a wireless charging mat that uses the Qi charging standard. It's wide enough to fit multiple devices, but still small enough to go with you on the road. You'll be able to simply rest your supported device right on top of it for wireless charging without needing a cable. Apple noted that, when using the AirPower, your device will display a specific charging interface (similar to the way the Apple Watch features a charging interface and NightStand mode when charging on its side). (Lory Gil)

Because the new iPhones (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X) will be designed with glass backs, there's new potential for wireless charging, which will essentially render your lightning port next to useless if you're already on that wireless headphone kick.

Goodbye, Home button, and hello Face ID

The removal of the Home button this year was like the removal of the headphone jack last year: people are going to be mad at it for a while, but ultimately they'll adapt.

That being said, it's time to say goodbye to the Home button with the introduction of the iPhone X and Face ID, meaning you'll no longer have to worry about pesky fingerprints to access your precious iPhone ever again: all you'll need is your face!

Face ID is Apple's new biometric unlocking mechanism that it's introducing with the iPhone X. Using the front-facing cameras, an infrared camera, flood illuminator, and a dot projector, the iPhone scans your face with techniques like depth mapping in order to tell if it's really you. Apple touts the security of Face ID, saying the chances of someone being able to open your iPhone X with their face are 1 in 1,000,000 (versus 1 in 50,000 for Touch ID). Furthermore, the system can't be tricked by photographs or even perfectly-sculpted masks. Face ID also works with Apple Pay and third-party apps, just like Touch ID does. (Joseph Keller)

PORTRAIT MODE SELFIES

Honestly, this is the main thing I'm excited about regarding the iPhone X.

Why?

BECAUSE PORTRAIT SELFIES, THAT'S WHY. Do I really need to explain this?! Everyone's selfies are going to look 1,000x better.

Goodbye, Instagram boyfriend. Hello, selfie Portrait Mode! 🤳🏼

What are you most excited about?

Are you super pumped about a specific feature that's coming with the iPhone X? Is there a particular reason you're attracted to the iPhone 8 Plus over the iPhone X or vice versa?

Let us know what you think in the comments below and if you'll be picking up one of the new iPhones!