Is your Mac running a little sluggish and you aren't sure why? Does the fan make a weird noise when you're running a lot of apps? Are you tired of not knowing what the problem is with your computer? We understand how frustrating it is when your main computer is giving you problems, and it's even worse when you don't know how to fix it.
Find out what's making your Mac grumble! Learn more
What you need is a complete computer checkup for your Mac, but that's easier said than done. You could take your Mac to Apple or a third-party repair shop, only to find out that it will cost you an arm and a leg. You could do nothing and hope it goes away. Or, you can get proactive and get the right software to help you out. iMore Digital Offers will get that Mac up and running with this great deal!
TechTool Pro 9.5 for Mac is the ultimate diagnostic tool for your computer! From simple storage optimization tests to complex checks of your RAM TechTool Pro 9.5 can do it all.
Normally, TechTool Pro 9.5 for Mac would cost you $99, but right now, you can get it for only $39.99!
- Rebuilds your cache to correct slow booting, misbehaving apps, and slow browsing.
- Lets you get under the hood by manually operating built-in system maintenance tools.
- Detects problems that might cause files to get lost or damaged.
- Prevents data loss.
- Creates duplicates of your volumes to back up data.
- Performs file and volume optimization.
Stop starting at your MAc's screen with that look of hopeless desperation and start getting to the root of the problem today!
Fix your Mac yourself with TechTool Pro 9.5 Learn more