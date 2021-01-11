Apple plans to fix Bluetooth issues with its M1 Macs in an upcoming software update, according to the latest reports.

From MacRumors:

Apple is reportedly working on a fix for the Bluetooth connectivity problems that some M1 Mac users have experienced since the new machines were launched back in November. When the M1, MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch, and, M1 Mac mini models arrived in customers' hands, a number of owners almost immediately began reporting various Bluetooth problems ranging from intermittent disconnects of wireless peripherals to completely non-functional Bluetooth connections.

As the report notes, Ian Bogost on Twitter states that Apple has said a fix is on the way for the issue:

Solved my M1 Mac Bluetooth issues by plugging in my keyboard and buying a Logitech mouse with its own Bluetooth dongle. (Apple tells me a MacOS fix is in progress and forthcoming just about anytime. But jeez.)

Welcome news for all M1 users suffering from the issues, unfortunately, there isn't a time scale for the update aside from "forthcoming at any time." The revelation from Bogost does however confirm that the Bluetooth issues users have been experiencing seem to be software-related, given that Apple plans to patch the problem in a future update.

Apple unveiled its new Mac lineups featuring the first-ever Apple silicon chip at its 'One more thing' event in November of 2020. From Apple: