What you need to know
- Apple plans to fix M1 Bluetooth issues in an upcoming software update.
- Many users of Apple's first Apple silicon Macs have been plagued by Bluetooth connectivity issues.
Apple plans to fix Bluetooth issues with its M1 Macs in an upcoming software update, according to the latest reports.
From MacRumors:
Apple is reportedly working on a fix for the Bluetooth connectivity problems that some M1 Mac users have experienced since the new machines were launched back in November.
When the M1, MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch, and, M1 Mac mini models arrived in customers' hands, a number of owners almost immediately began reporting various Bluetooth problems ranging from intermittent disconnects of wireless peripherals to completely non-functional Bluetooth connections.
As the report notes, Ian Bogost on Twitter states that Apple has said a fix is on the way for the issue:
Solved my M1 Mac Bluetooth issues by plugging in my keyboard and buying a Logitech mouse with its own Bluetooth dongle.
(Apple tells me a MacOS fix is in progress and forthcoming just about anytime. But jeez.)
Welcome news for all M1 users suffering from the issues, unfortunately, there isn't a time scale for the update aside from "forthcoming at any time." The revelation from Bogost does however confirm that the Bluetooth issues users have been experiencing seem to be software-related, given that Apple plans to patch the problem in a future update.
Apple unveiled its new Mac lineups featuring the first-ever Apple silicon chip at its 'One more thing' event in November of 2020. From Apple:
On a momentous day for the Mac, Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac. By far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made, M1 transforms the Mac experience. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. And with M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. With amazing performance and remarkable new features, the new lineup of M1-powered Macs are an incredible value, and all are available to order today.
