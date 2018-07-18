Flexibits's popular Mac calendar app, Fantastical, is out with a new update! Version 2.5 includes the following updates:

You can purchase a copy of Fantastical in the Mac App Store for $49.99. If you'd like to give it a trial run first, you can download a trial version over on the Flexibits site.

$49.99 - Download now

Meetup.com support

If you use Meetup for creating and scheduling — you guessed it — meet-ups, you'll be happy to hear Fantastical 2.5 supports Meetup accounts.

You can add your Meetup account by clicking Fantastical in the menu bar, choosing Preferences…, selecting the Accounts tab, clicking the Add account button (looks like a plus sign), selecting Meetup, and logging in with your account details.

New time proposals

Arguably the coolest new feature, Fantastical 2.5 adds support for new time proposals.