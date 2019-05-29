Flipboard resets passwords after data breach exposed users' details

News aggregator Flipboard is the latest to succumb to a data breach, with the service noting that hackers gained unauthorized access to its databases containing users' account information. The breach occurred between June 2, 2018 and March 23, 2019 and April 21 – 22, 2019, with hackers making copies of users' name, Flipboard usernames, cryptographically protected passwords and email addresses.

Thankfully, Flipboard doesn't collect sensitive information like credit card details or government-issued IDs. The service set up an FAQ page to provide more information about the breach: