I'm still pretty happy with my Fluidstance Plane Scandi, the almost-a-hoverboard standing desk accessory that made me finally love standing while working. But Fluidstance's newest board, the Plane Cloud, has me dreaming.

The board is almost identical to my beloved Scandi, save for one crucial difference: It has a cushy foam top (not unlike a standing mat). My knees don't cry out in pain on the Scandi the way they do standing on a flat floor, but I've definitely noticed stiffness and soreness over time; the Cloud's foam base should alleviate those sorts of aches and pains for the more-sensitive type.

I'll be picking up one of these pretty soon to review; in the meantime, if you're interested, you can pick up the Cloud for $189 from Fluidstance right now — the company offers a 30-day guarantee, so you can try out the board and send it back if it's not the experience you want.

