Focal's been around since 1979. The company was started in France by Jacques Mahul with the sole purpose of creating products that produced excellent sound. Also releasing products under the name "JMlab, Focal gained notoriety through the '80s and '90s, and awesome headphones and speakers are still being made in France, ever-improving and refining. When I was asked to review the new Listen Wireless Chic headphones, I first Googled who Focal was (and you thought I was some kind of expert!) and then jumped at the chance to get an advanced sneak peek. This is the Focal Listen Wireless Chic.

The new Listen Wireless Chic line is really just the Listen Wireless in disguise. It has the same technical specifications, but features three new colors: blue, purple, and olive green, which are lovely and understated colors. I received the blue model for review, and it's a stunner. It's essentially a two-tone blue with a metallic finish on the backs of the ear cups and the Focal logo cleverly placed right below each end of the headband. There's also the Focal name on each side of the headband. Branding overkill? Maybe just a touch, but the "Focal" emblazoned on each side is recessed and unobtrusive. When it comes to how they actually look on your head, it's a bit of a shocker when you look in the mirror for the first time. (I know, not everyone checks themselves out in the mirror when they wear headphones, but I do… For science!). The Listen Wireless headphones are BIG. No exaggeration, they had an extra 2 inches on each side of my head. Of course, with excellent sound and excellent Bluetooth quality (I'll get to those later), comes a compromise in size — you gotta fit all that goodness in somewhere. These headphones are big, but you gotta fit all that goodness in somewhere. These happen to be the best fitting headphones I've ever put on. I've checked some over-ear cans out recently that just don't hug your head the way you want it to be hugged, and any head-bobbing to the music is quickly thwarted by your headphones making a break for it. Not the Focal Listen Wireless cans. The fit is tight, but thanks to ear cups with considerable padding, it's wonderfully comfortable, and despite the size for the whole thing, surprisingly light as well. The underside of the headband could use a little more padding, since your head presses it in and comes into contact with the plastic frame, but because the ear cups sit so snugly, they take most of the weight off the top. All in all, the "chic" aspect of these headphones is out in full force, and you feel it — the plastic doesn't feel cheap, the padding is supple, stitching is great — it's just a great looking pair of headphones altogether. Sounds like a winner