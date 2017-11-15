When the iPhone 7 Plus launched last year, one feature that people were so absolutely gaga over was Portrait Mode: and for good reason.

The newest camera feature essentially turned your iPhone into a DSLR, allowing you to capture stunning portraits of people, animals, food, and whatever else around you. By slightly blurring the background and bringing the foreground into crisp, clean focus, you transformed your phone to a top-of-the-line photography beast.

Now that Portrait Mode has gotten more and more attention, it's obvious that people want a bit more variety with their photography/Portrait Mode-capable apps; which is where Focos comes into play.

Focos brings DSLR-like photography to your dual-camera iPhone with large aperture and real bokeh effect, which most photographers have always desired. (Focos)

Simply put, the app does everything Portrait Mode on your iPhone does, plus a little bit more.

Through the apps settings, you can add a grid, to your photo, apply the app for your front-facing camera (if you have an iPhone 8 Plus or an iPhone X), the chance to save your original photo automatically, and a slew of EXIF data options like the ability to svae your GPS location, the photographer's name, and copyright info.