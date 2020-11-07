Whenever you install new kit, there are always wires that need routing down some crevice behind your desk. With the Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light, you can see exactly what you're doing. This powerful lamp is now 58% off MSRP at $24.99.
While you can often get away with using a flashlight, many DIY projects involve using both hands. Houston, we have a problem.
Whether it's new equipment or simply fixing a leak under the sink, the PowerShell light offers a neat solution. Measuring just 6 x 8 inches, this folding lamp isn't exactly bulky. But thanks to high-power LEDs, it can illuminate the darkest of corners.
The lamp comes with a generous 8ft power cord, and it doubles as an extension lead, with three AC sockets for power tools. The main cable is retractable, and the whole device is weatherproof — ideal for outdoor jobs.
Once you have finished work, you can simply fold down the lamp and use the integrated carry handle.
It's normally priced at $59, but you can get the PowerShell today for just $24.99.
